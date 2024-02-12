Vertiv Unveils Secure Visibility and Control of Downstream Servers and Other Devices for Remote IT Applications in India

Vertiv unveils the Vertiv™ Avocent® ACS8000 Series Console in India, for remote data centre management and out-of-band management of mission critical IT infrastructure. With a host of cutting-edge features, including 4G LTE connectivity, environmental sensors, and advanced security options, the Avocent® ACS8000 optimises remote management. Avocent ACS8000 is available now in India, in a variety of AC and DC models with port and connectivity options.

The Avocent® ACS8000 Advanced Console Server is designed to support secure console and power management, server and network management, and secure access to test and development lab environments. It can be utilised in settings including telco central office test and development labs, and remote facilities.

“The data centre industry in India is set to witness tremendous growth in the backdrop of the booming digital economy, rapidly increasingly internet access and the adoption of 5G. This makes it critical for data centre providers to adopt efficient and reliable IT infrastructure to enable smooth, uninterrupted operations. Added to this, the new hybrid work models increase the need for infrastructure solutions that can help manage data centre facilities remotely”, said Priyaranjan Nayak, director, sales – ITMS, rack PDU & racks, India at Vertiv. “We’re thrilled to launch the Avocent ACS8000 in India to support our customers’ evolving infrastructure requirements. The IT landscape is constantly getting upgraded and it’s important for IT infrastructure providers like us to ensure we deliver solutions that meet the demands of modern businesses.”

Featuring a dual-core Arm processor architecture with expanded memory capabilities, the updated Linux operating system and Vertiv™ DSView™ management software contribute to the Avocent ACS8000’s optimal performance, security and reliability. It has automated configuration with zero touch provisioning, can access and troubleshoot remote locations using automatic network failover to cellular, Ethernet or analog mode. It offers expanded support for Vertiv™ Geist™ rack PDUs and other suppliers, and includes IPv6 and IPv4 support for new network deployments. The system offers easy integration with Avocent® DSView™ software for centralised management and includes 8 USB ports to support new IT equipment with USB console ports as well as external peripherals.