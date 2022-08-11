Viasat expands footprint in India; opens new office in Hyderabad

Viasat announced the opening of its new office in Hyderabad, India. This new location advances Viasat’s continued globalization efforts and expands its presence in India to continue to leverage key engineering and business talent.

Continuing to build upon the Chennai office which first opened in 2015, the Hyderabad office will support Viasat’s mission to connect the world with cost-effective, high-speed, high-quality broadband services and furthers the company’s strategic globalization efforts. India has become one of Viasat’s largest talent centers outside the US and the largest in the Asia Pacific region. Hyderabad is a major hub for technology talent and an ideal location to support Viasat’s expansion. The Hyderabad office will work on cutting-edge technologies and businesses to deliver broadband from space.

“Expanding our locations and growing our employment in India to include Hyderabad represents our increasing commitment to growth in country as well as the larger Asia Pacific region,” said Sathya Narayanaswamy, vice president and India country manager for Viasat. “Viasat’s global vision includes India as a key player in accelerating our ability to connect the world in the hardest to reach places. We look forward to bringing this vision to life.”