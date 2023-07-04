Walmart Global Tech appoints Balu Chaturvedula as its new India Country Head    

Walmart Global Tech, the technology arm of Walmart, has appointed Balu Chaturvedula as its new Country Head for India.

Balu most recently served as Vice President, Supply Chain Technology for Walmart’s U.S. Omni Tech organization. He succeeds Hari Vasudev, who will transition to a global role in Bentonville, Arkansas as Executive Vice President, Global Tech Platforms.

Based out of Bangalore, Balu will be responsible for leading Walmart Global Tech’s vision in India — driving a culture of innovation and supporting the delivery of seamless and delightful experiences for Walmart’s customers, members and associates.

“We are pleased to welcome Balu in his new role as Walmart Global Tech’s Country Head in India. Balu’s vast technical expertise and tenure as a Walmart leader will immensely benefit our efforts as a people-led, tech-powered omnichannel retailer.” said Suresh Kumar, Executive Vice President, Global Chief Technology Officer and Chief Development Officer, Walmart Inc.

Commenting on his appointment, Balu said, “It’s a privilege to be a part of Walmart’s success story. These are interesting times—with emerging technologies and their potential to transform retail experiences and positively impact the lives of people. I am excited for the opportunity to further contribute to our growth.”

Balu joined Walmart in 2015. During his tenure, he played a vital role in building the fulfillment technology that focused on delivering a flawless experience for each customer order while reducing costs. With nearly three decades of experience in the tech industry, Balu has been deeply invested in growing and leading teams that consistently deliver compelling results. He has played an integral role in nurturing the supply chain talent in India. As a result-driven technologist and a strong hands-on engineer, Balu deeply focuses on enhancing engineering practices by aligning technology with business goals.

Prior to Walmart, Balu has worked with organizations such as HP, Yahoo! and Motorola. Balu holds an engineering degree from the University of Madras and an executive management degree from UC Berkeley.