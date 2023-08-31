WeWork India selects CommScope’s RUCKUS Wi-Fi 6 Technology to support their growing digital workforce

CommScope announced that WeWork India has deployed RUCKUS Wi-Fi 6 solutions across nearly 50 locations in India. The collaboration aims to upgrade Wi-Fi connectivity at WeWork India, a leading flexible space provider, to deliver high quality network performance in a dense connection environment.

India’s digital transformation, enabled by the government’s increased focus on strengthening “Digital India,” has introduced new opportunities for its workforce, such as supporting the emergence of a start-up ecosystem and entrepreneurship. India is the world’s third largest start-up ecosystem with 90,000 start-ups, six of them among the world’s top 100 unicorns. The availability of high-speed internet to power digital commerce has also driven the popularity of online jobs and flexible and remote working.

“Over the last couple of years, there has been a significant rise in demand for flexible workspaces, with WeWork India emerging as the top choice. Our spaces offer a wide range of opportunities to startups and enterprises alike to collaborate and network, while achieving their own version of great. With RUCKUS Wi-Fi 6 technology we are able to facilitate this further, with its secure, reliable and fast connectivity. This partnership will further enhance the WeWork experience for our members,” commented Purusothaman Satchithanandam, Director, Technology Services, WeWork India.

RUCKUS Wi-Fi 6 technologies deployed across WeWork locations include 2000 ICX™ 7550/7450/7150 switches and 5000 R650 access points, and cloud-based RUCKUS Analytics™ powered by machine learning and artificial intelligence. Together, the multi-site deployment with centralized architecture will help to reduce network complexity without compromising Wi-Fi performance.

“When selecting a coworking space, fast, reliable, secure Wi-Fi connectivity and seamless network access are among the key considerations for individuals and businesses,” stated Sanjiv Verma, vice president, Asia Pacific, RUCKUS Networks, CommScope. “The network design for WeWork India involves not only the high performing Wi-Fi 6 technology, but last mile connectivity capable of delivering 10G speed, which will enable WeWork India to provide an optimal workspace for its members in years to come while keeping pace with the evolving digital workforce in India.”