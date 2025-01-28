Wizikey launches Industry’s first AI news summary: An intelligent insights engine

Wizikey launched a new feature AI News Summary- an intelligent insights engine that processes thousands of news articles in real-time to deliver “contextual” actionable insights.This advancement helps professionals to save 80% of their research time and work fast.

This advancement marks a significant evolution in how communications teams process and utilise media data. This launch positions Wizikey at the forefront of generative AI applications in public relations and corporate communications.

The AI News Summary enhances Wizikey’s centralised media intelligence software, which analyses over 3.3 million monthly news items from over 500,000 publications. This powerful system acts as a digital intelligence analyst, automatically spotting market shifts, competitor moves, and industry trends that would typically require reading thousands of articles manually.

Communications teams can now access instant insights about their brand, competition, and industry landscape from news, blogs, forums and podcasts. The system extracts key intelligence and patterns, enabling teams to build comprehensive reports and analysis without the manual research burden. During beta testing, Fortune 500 companies reported 98% satisfaction as the system processed over 2 million articles, demonstrating its ability to transform raw media data into actionable intelligence.

PR professionals today are expected to be strategic advisors, yet they spend nearly 8 hours weekly of their time on manual research. With AI Summary, we’re fundamentally changing this equation,” said Aakriti Bhargava, Co-founder at Wizikey. “In an industry where professionals often grapple with 70–80 hour workweeks, this level of efficiency is a game changer. Our vision extends beyond just summarisation—we’re building an AI-powered ecosystem that will transform how PR teams understand and interact with media intelligence. This launch is our first step toward that future.”

Wizikey’s 2025 roadmap includes Print News Summary for comprehensive media coverage analysis, Industry News Summary for sector-specific intelligence, and Social Media Summary for real-time sentiment analysis. The platform delivers measurable benefits including 80% reduction in research time, real-time competitive intelligence, automated trend analysis, and enhanced tracking of industry movements.

Available through a subscription model with a 7-day free trial, AI Summary represents Wizikey’s commitment to innovation in PR technology. Early adopters will receive priority access to upcoming features within the same subscription.