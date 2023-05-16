Yotta strengthens its leadership team with new appointments

Yotta Data Services has strengthened its leadership team with the appointment of Tarun Kripalani as Media & Entertainment Evangelist and Siji Sunny as Chief Cloud Architect. Driving Yotta’s continuous expansion of its digital solutions portfolio and next-generation offerings, Tarun and Siji bring extensive domain expertise and will be instrumental in the design and delivery of innovative, industry-first cloud-powered solutions that address the present and future needs of businesses.

With over 25 years of extensive experience in the entertainment and advertising industry, Tarun will leverage his expertise and understanding of industry needs to spearhead Yotta’s innovation and expansion of digital solutions for the media and entertainment business vertical. He will play a key role in end-to-end product development, roll-out and product evolution journey.

Having a long-standing association with cloud technologies and new-age solutions across his 20 years of experience, Siji will drive the design, development, and implementation of Yotta’s next-generation Cloud and Edge ecosystem. He will play a key role in growing Yotta’s cloud business by augmenting his expertise and leveraging new technologies to design and build transformative cloud solutions for the next phase of digital transformation.

Speaking on the appointment, Sunil Gupta, Co-founder & CEO, Yotta Data Services, said, “A full-service digital transformation enabler, Yotta is determined to leave no stone unturned, by equipping every industry with cutting-edge digital solutions. In an age where digital platforms are powered by cloud, businesses need agile, innovative solutions that deliver exactly what’s needed for growth, without the mundane legwork and infrastructure investments. Content is a dominant generator of data today, and we realise the evolving role of digitisation in the creation, consumption and delivery of content. We’re delighted to welcome Tarun and Siji on our journey to make digital solutions more accessible for all. Their deep, first-hand understanding of the evolving needs of businesses will pivot our efforts to develop a range of transformative solutions.”

Dr. Sayed Peerzade, EVP & Chief Cloud Officer, Yotta Data Services, added, “The business landscape is changing, and the next phase of digital transformation is a reality – so is the maturity of cloud technology. Besides serving as an agile infrastructure backbone, cloud is making bigger inroads into enterprises’ innovation agenda, and it is changing the consumption model of digital solutions. We are glad to be joined by Tarun and Siji in driving our efforts to help enterprises take the next big leap. Together, they will channelise Yotta’s efforts in equipping businesses with next-generation cloud platforms and cloud-powered solutions for diverse use cases.”