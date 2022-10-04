Data Security Council of India appoints Vinayak Godse as new CEO

Data Security Council of India (DSCI), announced the appointment of Vinayak Godse as the new CEO effective October 1, 2022. Vinayak takes on the position from his previous role as Sr. Vice President, succeeding incumbent Rama Vedashree, who led DSCI as the CEO from June 2016 till Sept. 2022.

Vinayak has been associated with DSCI since its inception in 2008. He also leads the National Centre of Excellence (NCoE) for Cybersecurity Technology and Entrepreneurship, a joint initiative of DSCI and Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology. He has over 27 years of experience in Information Security, IT Transformation, Intelligent Networking and Telecom Infrastructure.

Rajendra S Pawar, Chairman DSCI and Chairman & Co-Founder, NIIT Group, said, “We are delighted to welcome Vinayak Godse as the CEO of DSCI. Over the years, DSCI has positioned itself as the key industry body in Data Protection and Cyber Security. As DSCI enters in its fifteenth year, I am confident that Vinayak’s rich experience will enable DSCI to formulate strategies and cyber priorities for the industry and the country. I would also like to thank Rama Vedashree, former CEO, for her contributions in the last six plus years to establish DSCI as a distinguished body in the security and privacy sphere.”

Speaking on the occasion, Vinayak Godse, CEO, DSCI, said, “Cyber security and privacy have come to a critical level, driving national level discourses while creating immense opportunities. DSCI would orchestrate innovation, capabilities and contribute towards India’s cyber preparedness, and be the driving force ensuring secure and privacy assured Digital Transformation. I look forward to work closely with the industry, security leaders, community, researchers, start-ups, and government bodies to strengthen India’s position in the global cyberspace.”