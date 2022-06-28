Zoho’s ManageEngine named a leader in the IDC MarketScape for Unified Endpoint Management

ManageEngine, the enterprise IT management division of Zoho Corporation, announced that Endpoint Central, its Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) offering, has been recognized as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Unified Endpoint Management Software 2022 Vendor Assessment (doc, the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Unified Endpoint Management Software for Apple Devices 2022 Vendor Assessment and the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Unified Endpoint Management Software for Small and Medium-Sized Businesses 2022 Vendor Assessment.

It has also been positioned as a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide UEM Software for Ruggedized/Internet of Things Device Deployments 2022 Vendor Assessment.

The IDC MarketScape: Worldwide UEM Software 2022 Vendor Assessment report notes, “Patch management is one of the main capabilities across Windows and Mac platforms, as well as extensive patch and vulnerability management support for third-party apps and software on both platforms. It also supports broader automation of PCLM routines such as patches, deploying software and OS imaging (in addition to mobile device management) and application management”.

“In today’s increasingly digitized workforce, enterprises have to ensure a positive employee experience while battling a rapidly evolving cyber threat landscape. Organizations need contextual insights to identify and investigate incidents in addition to implementing preventive mechanisms without hampering employee experience,” said Mathivanan Venkatachalam, vice president of ManageEngine. “This recognition from the IDC MarketScape validates our vision, which has been to consistently add security capabilities to our UEM portfolio to give enterprises the endpoint management and protection and incident detection, analysis and response capabilities they need.”

Stating that Endpoint Central has enabled his organization to gain visibility into the cybersecurity health of their endpoints and servers, Yogesh Kumar, head of IT and business applications and CISO, at Tata Advanced Systems Ltd., said, “We have SOC alerts scheduled. So, whenever we receive an alert, we have knowledge on that endpoint’s health and patch status, helping us identify the cause of the SOC alert [and], in turn, optimizing the time taken for troubleshooting.”