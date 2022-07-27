Bipul Patra, President, Embee Software | CRN CLS

In this video:
Bipul Patra, President, Embee Software
Topic: Scaling Embee to a Trusted IT Solutions Advisor
Key Highlights:
+ Embee is a 27-year-old partner of Microsoft in India
+ Embee is now part of Softline International for global expansion
+ We have developed 45 in-house solutions last year
+ We are growing at 50% CAGR for last FY while our services revenue is growing at 100%
+ Multi-Cloud is the way forward and a big opportunity for partners
+ Embee was first to get Microsoft Innovation Award
+ Technology consumption is a new currency