GenAI bots automate resource creation for admins and IT engineers: Neel Venkataraman, Global Head of Cloud and Edge Business, Tata Communications

In an exclusive interaction with CRN India, Neel Venkataraman, Global Head of Cloud & Edge Business, Tata Communications, discusses about Tata Communications’ CloudLyte, an innovative edge computing solution. Venkataraman provided insights into how CloudLyte aligns with the company’s strategic vision for edge computing, distinguishing features in the market, and its role in enabling swift deployment and scalability for enterprises. He also addresses security concerns, shares real-world use cases, and outlines the current rollout plan and future expansion strategies for CloudLyte.