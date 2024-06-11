Persistent enters into strategic partnership agreement to drive innovative solutions powered by Google Cloud

Persistent Systems announced a long-term Strategic Partnership Agreement with Google Cloud for expanded reach across the US, India, UK, and Australia. This agreement focuses on driving joint go-to-market activities and accelerating digital transformation for enterprises globally. Using Google Cloud’s Gemini models, along with other innovative Google technologies, the Company will develop industry-specific solutions to drive broad-based GenAI adoption. The agreement will enable Google Cloud and Persistent to deliver market-leading solutions that help enterprises maximise the ROI from their cloud investments while modernising their infrastructure and data stack.

Under this strategic agreement, Persistent will leverage its deep domain expertise, combined with Google Cloud’s advanced platforms and AI, to create innovative solutions tailored for the BFSI, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Communications, Media and Telecom, Consumer Tech, and Hi-Tech industries. It will accelerate the adoption of emerging AI-driven technologies and create unique value propositions for clients as they receive early access to the new offerings. The collaboration will also lead to rapid deployment of services and comprehensive support to clients, enhancing overall customer satisfaction. Furthermore, Persistent will have access to additional resources from Google Cloud to build new solutions, leading to faster time-to-market.

Persistent has made significant investments in its go-to-market initiatives and talent reskilling program to strengthen the partnership with Google Cloud. The Company has invested significantly across seven Specialisations, most recently acquiring Data & Analytics and Machine Learning Specialisations, 52 expertise designations, and over 87% of Persistent’s engineers are trained on GenAI technologies. As a highly specialised Global Solutions Systems Integrator (SSI) partner, Persistent showcases a strong track record of its capabilities and expertise in integrating and implementing Google Cloud solutions.

With this expanded partnership, Persistent and Google Cloud will continue to help joint clients capitalise on the power of cloud for improved scalability and innovation.

Sandeep Kalra, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director, Persistent, said, “As a client-centric organisation, we remain committed to delivering client value through access to the unique capabilities and solutions of our curated partner ecosystem. Our new Google Cloud Strategic Partnership Agreement, combined with our industry-leading cloud practice and Google Cloud’s pioneering technologies, positions us to set new benchmarks for what can be achieved through cloud, data and analytics, and AI. Together, we will continue to deliver unparalleled value to our clients by offering the scale, efficiency, and enhanced security necessary to help our clients create differentiation and growth.”

Kevin Ichhpurani, Corporate Vice President, Global Ecosystem and Channels, Google Cloud, said, “Global organisations today are digitally transforming with Google Cloud’s trusted infrastructure, services, and generative AI. This new Strategic Partnership Agreement will help these organisations accelerate their cloud- and AI-driven transformations with leading technology from Google Cloud and thousands of specialised and certified experts from Persistent. We’re excited to work with Persistent to bring even more cloud and AI services and solutions to enterprises.”