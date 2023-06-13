Our partner program is user-friendly and helping partners to grow: Debashish Mukherjee, Vice President – APJ, Sonicwall

With the onset of the digital era and most businesses moving to online platforms, the need for cybersecurity is more than ever before. Most importantly, enterprises need to win twin battles every day as threat factors not only affect the external end points but internal end points as well. And, for an OEM, to propagate their state-of-the-art solutions, they need a strong channel ecosystem. Jason Carter, Chief Revenue Officer, SonicWall and Debasish Mukherjee, Vice President- Asia, Pacific, and Japan, SonicWall emphasised on the need for effective cybersecurity solutions and the importance of a strong channel ecosystem. The discussions also address Sonicwall’s partner program, their innovative offerings and future plans for the Indian market.
Home Videos Exclusive Interviews Our partner program is user-friendly and helping partners to grow: Debashish Mukherjee,...
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
- Advertisement -
Latest article
Accenture to invest $3 bn in Data and AI practices
Accenture announced a $3 billion investment over three years in its Data and AI practice to help clients across all industries rapidly and responsibly...
Yotta D1 Data Center earns Uptime Institute’s Tier III Certification of Constructed Facility
Yotta D1 Data Center in Greater Noida, North India’s first hyperscale data center, has been awarded Tier Certification of Constructed Facility (TCCF) by Uptime Institute (USA)...
TalentSprint honored as Training Partner of the Year at the PegaWorld iNspire event held...
TalentSprint, a leading global edtech company specializing in innovative and transformative programs, has been recognized as the 'Training Partner of the Year' at PegaWorld iNspire...
- Advertisement -