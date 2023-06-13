Our partner program is user-friendly and helping partners to grow: Debashish Mukherjee, Vice President – APJ, Sonicwall

With the onset of the digital era and most businesses moving to online platforms, the need for cybersecurity is more than ever before. Most importantly, enterprises need to win twin battles every day as threat factors not only affect the external end points but internal end points as well. And, for an OEM, to propagate their state-of-the-art solutions, they need a strong channel ecosystem. Jason Carter, Chief Revenue Officer, SonicWall and Debasish Mukherjee, Vice President- Asia, Pacific, and Japan, SonicWall emphasised on the need for effective cybersecurity solutions and the importance of a strong channel ecosystem. The discussions also address Sonicwall’s partner program, their innovative offerings and future plans for the Indian market.