Ketan Patil, Director, DYSYS Infotech | Partner Growth Forum | Mumbai

By
CRN Team
-
0

In this video:
Ketan Patil, Director, DYSYS Infotech shares his views at the Partner Growth Forum, powered by Dell Technologies – Ingram Micro, held on Friday, 9th December 2022 at the Courtyard by Marriott, Mumbai

