The surprising state of IT in a remote world: Tackling challenges and redefining IT for future success

The worldwide spread of the COVID-19 pandemic has brought unprecedented changes to the IT landscape and forced businesses worldwide to adapt to sudden and unexpected challenges, forcing companies of all sizes to transition to remote work while maintaining critical IT operations. While some organizations were better prepared than others to respond to the crisis, others were left struggling to adapt to this new normal. Now that several months have passed, it has given IT professionals time to reflect on this “new normal” we are living in, and the changes that have occurred over this unprecedented time period.

At LogMeIn, we were determined to understand the effects remote work, including:

Just how drastic was the impact of COVID-19 on IT teams?

What challenges did they face in the transition to remote work?

And what do IT leaders expect the long-term impacts of this new remote work normal to be (and how will they respond to these challenges)?

LogMeIn Central commissioned the market research firm Lab 42 Research LLC to reveal the current state of IT in the new era of remote work by surveying 400 IT and IT Security professionals at organizations ranging from 1 – 3,000 employees, across a variety of industries in the United States and Canada. What we uncovered were 7 key IT trends, and the quantifiable impact of COVID-19 on budget, priorities, and functions of IT teams at small and medium-sized businesses.

In this report, we reveal the massive shift in the day-to-day work of IT professionals, and the broader impact of the transition to remote work for the majority of businesses. We uncover how the budgets, priorities, and functions of IT teams at small and medium-sized businesses continue to be shaped by ongoing global upheaval and uncertainty. We also share insights into how IT professionals are adapting their roles and teams to these challenges.

