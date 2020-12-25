EY to hire 9K skilled people in AI, ML in India next year

Read Article

Leading global professional services organisation EY on Thursday said that it will hire 9,000 professionals in India in 2021 who have skills across Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), cyber security, analytics and other emerging technologies.

The hiring from the STEM background will be done across all member firms including the global delivery centres, to expand its digital capabilities and help organisations solve their complex end-to-end business transformation challenges, the company said in a statement.

EY in India currently has over 50,000 people working in all member firms, including global delivery centres.

“With the pace of digital adoption accelerating exponentially, we are strengthening capabilities in emerging technology roles and significantly intensifying our hiring efforts in the coming year,” said Rohan Sachdev, Partner and Consulting Practice Leader, EY India.

Currently, 36 per cent of all EY India employees are from the STEM background.

“We are using our sector knowledge to deliver tailored digital solutions and services to support our clients’ transformation plans and leveraging the managed services model to help them navigate the volatility,” said

Mahesh Makhija, Partner and Technology Consulting Leader, EY India.

EY said it has launched the ‘EY Techathon 2021: #iSolve4aBillion Challenge’ aimed to engage the best technology minds in India.

The company is inviting university students from all disciplines to come forward and develop novel solutions to immunise Indians, considering the challenges of the country’s vast geography, demographics and infrastructure.

Participants will get to use the latest technologies such as blockchain, artificial intelligence, machine learning and gamification, to develop a model immunization program across different spheres of supply chain, delivery, monitoring and vaccination, EY said.

–IANS

