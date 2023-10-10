Web Werks – Iron Mountain Joint Venture Expands Pan-India Hyperscale Footprint Through Acquisition of Land in Chennai

The Web Werks – Iron Mountain Data Centers Joint Venture today announced the acquisition of a four-acre parcel of land in Ambattur, located in the district of Chennai, to house two new data centers (CHE-1 and CHE-2) to meet growing customer demand in the region. The two data centers will be built to Tier III standards and will support 36 megawatts of IT load, further enhancing the company’s rapidly growing pan-India footprint, which will support more than 90 megawatts of new development across the key markets of Pune, Bangalore, Noida, Mumbai and Hyderabad.

Chennai is emerging as one of India’s fastest-growing data center markets due to its strong interconnection with Singapore and the rest of Asia, its surplus of power, connectivity to landlocked cities and its ideal geographic location for a disaster recovery site. The region also has a robust ecosystem of cloud service providers, network fabrics and multiple subsea cable landing stations.

“As Chennai is one of India’s most important connectivity hubs, we are thrilled to be building capacity to meet hyperscale, network, content, public sector undertakings and enterprise customer demand,” stated Mark Kidd, EVP & Global General Manager, Iron Mountain Data Centers & Asset Lifecycle Management. “Our Pan-India expansion is focused on supporting our customers through their digital transformations and leveraging the rapid digital growth in the country.

We look forward to bringing our core competencies of energy efficient, network dense and highly secure colocation data centers to this thriving market.”

“Data center ecosystems require submarine cables, local consumption and internet traffic to proliferate. Chennai is a desired location for data centers for those reasons plus ample land, power and connectivity options,” said Nikhil Rathi, Founder & CEO of Web Werks Data Centers. “Located at a geographic high point, Ambattur is not prone to floods and is away from the typically crowded IT corridor. We are excited to offer our existing and future customers access to this new market and look forward to supporting their businesses with advanced hosting infrastructure, cloud-on ramp, network and security services.”