Zero-trust model and Gen AI-based threat detection are emerging security trends: Chandrodaya Prasad, Executive VP, Product Management & Product Marketing, SonicWall

Cybersecurity is the need of the hour, especially in this era of uncertainty. Also, with the onset of generative AI, the threat actors are evolving and existing security infrastructures need to be reinforced. In an exclusive interview with CRN India, Chandrodaya Prasad, Executive Vice President, Product Management & Product Marketing, Sonicwall, shares his perspective on strengthening the cybersecurity of businesses with effective solutions. Further, he deliberated on Sonicwall’s platform approach that aids channel partners to serve the customers better and also sheds light on changing market trends in the cybersecurity industry.