Raj Kumar Rishi, VP and MD – CSB Dell India elected as the 28th President of MAIT

MAIT – India’s apex Industry body empowering IT, Telecom & Electronics H/W Industry. MAIT’s members include Large & MSME Companies and Industries from the domain of OEM’s, ODM’s, EMS, Design Houses, Recyclers, PRO’s, Testing Laboratories, and Sub-sectoral Associations held its 39th AGM today which was attended by CXOs from the Electronics, IT and Telecom industry.

Speaking on the occasion Nitin Kunkolienker, outgoing President MAIT thanked the Govt. of India for their progressive policies in support of electronics, IT and Telecom hardware manufacturing. He wished the new MAIT Governing Council for the period 2022-2024 the very best.

Raj Kumar Rishi, VP and MD – CSB, India of Dell International Services India Pvt Ltd has been elected as the 28th President of MAIT, Amrit Jiwan, General Counsel & Director, Company Secretary, Legal & Regulatory Division, Canon India Pvt Ltd and Sanjay Lodha, MD, Netweb Technologies India Pvt Ltd have been elected as Vice Presidents of MAIT. Further, Nitin Kunkolienker Director and Board Member, Synegra EMS Ltd has been appointed as President Emeritus of MAIT.