​FAIITA elects new team for 2022-2024, Devesh Rastogi elected as new President

The National Federation of IT Associations(FAIITA) representing the IT Trade fraternity involved in retail, distribution, services & solutions has announced the completion of the term of present executives in Chandigarh, wherein 21 governing body members nominated from 25 states and union territories marked their presence to participate in the election to form a new team.

During the deliberations, the election voting done for four post out of 7 post. For the post of President two candidates Devesh Rastogi from Lucknow and Puneet Singhal from Delhi were contesting. For the Senior Vice President post S Karthikeyan from Tamil Nadu and Arup Agarwal from Kolkata filed the nomination, wherein for the Vice President post saw Arun Dey from Orissa and Maheshan from Karnataka contested for the post. Similarly, the General Secretary post saw candidatures from Navin Gupta from Patna and Naresh Batra from Uttrakhand. Balance three post were unanimous. Sanjiv Walia the presiding officer of this election announced the unanimous and consensual selection of the cabinet of FAIITA.

Based on the elections the new managing committee comprised of seven office bearers were elected​.​ Devesh Rastogi has been elected as third president of FAIITA from Lucknow. He took over the FAIITA’s president position from Kaushik Pandya, Immediate Past President, FAIITA. S Karthikeyan, Senior Vice President (Tamil Nadu), Arun Dey, Vice President, (Orissa), Naivn Gupta, General Secretary (Bihar) continue to hold the General Secretary for the ​next session. Deepak BV, Joint Secretary (Andhra Pradesh), Navin Gupta, Treasurer (Jammu) and Sushil Agarwal, Joint Treasurer (Jharkhand) ​have been inducted in the core team.

Re​-​elected Naivn Gupta, General Secretary, FAIITA said, “The aim of the new team is to support and uplift all the members for their individual business growth and development and more views on welfare of our members. We would be focusing on members’ unity and welfare along with relationships with vendors, each other with mutual business relationships. We will soon be launching our ​’​India IT Mall​’​ e-store project in the next two months. We are looking ​at​ adding additional 4 Vice presidents who will chair the major committees such as Branding, Communications, marketing and New opportunity.”