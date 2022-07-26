FAIITA strengthens its reach with Zonal team and appointed VPs for heading new committees

After the new team of FAIITA, took over on 2-7-2022, in short span it has rolled out totally new ideas and plans for next two year with the objective of taking FAIITA to newer heights with channel welfare as its main moto.

With a view to strengthen FAIITA and it’s member associations, FAIITA has created very powerful teams in each of the Zones headed by Zonal Chairman, supported by Zonal Coordinators and for the first time giving opportunity to State Presidents Associations for direct participation in FAIITA Zonal Teams. Sulalit Gupta has been appointed as Zonal Chairman for North Zone, Sanjay Chhajer has been appointed as Chairman for East Zone, Ashish Jain has been appointed as chairman of Central zone, Prafull Desai has been appointed as Chairman FOR West Zone and Shri Liju P R has been appointed as Chairman South Zone.

Executive Framework:

Executive framework of FAIITA has been conducted by OB’s and teams appointed by it headed by the coordinators. In new setup a team of Vice Presidents have been appointed for various tasks.

Kartikeyan, Sr.VP of FAIITA will continue to head India IT Mall.

Old profile of OLS Team has been renamed as Brand Coordination will be headed by Gurpreet Singh, roll of this profile will be much beyond the just managing OLS but also include engaging with all brands in legal framework, channel expansion, Brand association with India IT Mall etc.

Sameer Parekh has been appointed as VP for new opportunities. This team will work in identification of various projects and business where Channel can participate with the objective of greater work scope and profits.

Mitesh Dave has been given a role of VP(Admin) and will be helping and representing OB of FAIITA to accomplish various assignments.

Kauser Dabhiya, has been appointed as VP (Activity), primary task of his team will be to organize various expo across the country working with different zonal teams.

Vice Presidents & Zonal team

Vice Presidents Five Verticals

Activity Mr.KausarDabhiya. Pune

Brand Coordination Mr.Gurpreet Singh Punjab

New Opportunity Mr.Samir Parikh Mumbai

Organisation Mr.Arun Kumar Dey Orissa

Admin Mr.Mitesh Dave. Gujrat.

It was also decided that Govt Affairs be looked after by President himself.

Zonal Chairman:

East Sanjay Chhajer Kolkatta.

West Praful Desai Gujrat

North Sulalit Gupta Chandigarh.

South Liju R. Karnatka.

Central Zone Ashish Jain MP.

Zonal Coordinator.

East B.L.Navlakha Gauhati

West K.R. Chaube Mumbai.

North Swaran Singh Delhi

South Sunil Kukreja Banglore

Central Sudhir Goel Rajasthan

List of Office Bearers.

1.President — .Devesh Rastogi Lucknow.

2.Sr.V.P _ S. Karthikeyan Coimbatore

3.V.P – Arun Dey Bhubhneshwar.

4.Secretary – Navin Gupta Patna.

5.Treasurar – Naveen Gupta Jammu.

6.Jt.Secretary Deepak.B. V Nellore .Andhra.

7.Jt.Treasurar Sushil Kumar Ranchi