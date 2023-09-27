NetApp Recognises Innovators Harnessing the Power of Data at the NetApp Innovation Awards

NetApp, a global cloud-led, data-centric software company announced the winners of the eighth edition of the NetApp Innovation Awards. The awards recognised technology pioneers who have redefined possibilities, making strides in their respective domains through bold decisions and strategic data usage.

This year’s theme ‘Empowering Businesses through Data’ brought to the forefront the immense value of data as a strategic asset, empowering organisations to achieve new heights of excellence. NetApp showcased its commitment to enabling digital transformation by recognising innovations and leaders who were selected across 21 categories.

This year, the NetApp Innovation Awards received over 300 nominations that were meticulously judged by a jury of eminent industry leaders including Dr. Gulshan Rai, Former National Cyber Security Coordinator & DG, CERT-In, Anuprita Daga, Chief Information security Officer, Yes Bank, Kirti Patil, Joint President – IT &CTO, Kotak Life, Nitin Chugh, DMD & Head of Digital Banking and Transformation, State Bank of India, Mudit Arora, COO, Lupin Digital Health, and Shriranga Mulay, Sr. Vice President Engineering, NTT.

“NetApp is committed to helping businesses accelerate their innovation, enabling customers to integrate their applications with a powerful range of technologies. Our modern approach to data infrastructure provides the foundation for organisations to be agile and turn every disruption into new opportunities,” said George Kurian, CEO, NetApp. “I congratulate all the winners and all our partners who are catalyzing growth and innovation. We win with them.” Kurian was present at the event and delivered the keynote address.

“Data continues to grow in both volume and value offering scope to derive business intelligence. At the NetApp Innovation Awards, we celebrate visionaries who have harnessed the power of data, redefined norms, and achieved excellence,” said Puneet Gupta, VP & MD, NetApp India and SAARC. “Congratulations to the winners for setting the bar at exceptional standards of data management. As we stride into a data-driven world, we will continue to deliver high performance, highly scalable hybrid cloud storage, and data management as a core NetApp advantage to our partners and customers.”

The event highlighted remarkable success stories, inspiring everyone to embrace a culture of innovation. It aims to foster a spirit of innovation and encourage organisations to harness the limitless potential of data. The NetApp Innovation Awards further reinforced NetApp’s commitment to building a community of thought leaders who are shaping the future through data-driven innovation.

Sharing his thoughts, Dr. Gulshan Rai, Former National Cyber Security Coordinator and former DG, CERT-In, and a distinguished jury member for the event, said, “The entries received and assessed reflected innovation and complexity in terms of choosing technology, system engineering, architecture, and mindful application; purely to achieve efficiency, productivity, and enhancing resiliency of the overall system. The depth of creativity and the impactful solutions showcased by the nominees surely underline the pivotal role that data plays in shaping the future of business. We are currently in an exciting phase of digital transformation which I prefer to call ‘Transformation in Digital Technology’ and these organisations are setting new standards for excellence.”