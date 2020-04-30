AXA XL launches a virtual risk assessment service

Read Article

The new service, Remote Risk Dialogue, will continue evaluating loss prevention across business lines amid COVID-19 restrictions

AXA XL Risk Consulting has launched a new risk assessment service, Remote Risk Dialogue,

to continue evaluating loss prevention across business lines amid COVID-19 restrictions.

Using data captured from telephone calls, web tools and existing reports, Remote Risk

Dialogue enables AXA XL’s risk engineers to perform remote analysis not seen in traditional

loss prevention programmes and provide risk managers, underwriters and brokers with an

up-to-date view of a client’s risks.

Speaking about the new service, Corinne Vitrac, Chief Executive of AXA XL Risk Consulting,

said, “With restrictions on delivering surveys and carrying out client visits globally, we’ve had to think of new ways of supporting our clients to manage their risks.”

“Remote Risk Dialogue allows us to continue to interpret clients’ data and assess any

potential new risks. For example, in response to COVID-19 some clothing manufacturers

have started to manufacture masks, alcoholic beverage producers are making hand sanitizer while some domestic appliance manufacturers are making medical devices. These changes to operations and output bring about new risks. Identifying, managing and mitigating these risks is key and we are proud to be standing alongside our clients to support them in adapting and innovating in these challenging times.”

In addition to launching Remote Risk Dialogue, AXA XL Risk Consulting is hosting webinars

for risk managers to discuss the risks their companies are facing and how to mitigate them.

