Citrix launches virtual series to provide insights and best practices while working from home

Citrix has launched Remote Works, a new virtual series designed to share tips and best practices for staying engaged and productive while working from home.

“Working from home is perhaps the biggest change in the way business is done that the world has ever seen and the speed with which it moved from an experiment to a requirement has many companies reeling,” said Tim Minahan, Executive Vice President, Business Strategy and Chief Marketing Officer, Citrix. “At Citrix, we have been enabling remote work for more than 30 years. And we’re committed to leveraging our experience to help businesses adjust and empower their employees to be and do their best no matter where they are working.”

A unique collection of engaging podcasts, on-demand webinars and interviews, Remote Works aims to provide companies with insights into what it takes to enable and support remote work and reap the benefits it can provide.

“Companies that invest in technology to provide access to the applications and information employees need to be informed, collaborate, and get work done from anywhere in a safe and secure manner can manage resources in the dynamic way that unpredictable business environments demand and position themselves well for the future,” Minahan said.

But it takes more than just technology to keep employees engaged and productive – particularly in uncertain and challenging times like these. Recognizing this, Remote Works takes on a broad range of topics, including:

Employee experience

Personal productivity

Work-life integration

Digital wellness

Security and reliability

Business readiness

“Remote work is top of mind for companies around the world. And while some see it as a short-term fix to the COVID-19 problem, smart companies recognize it may be a long-term solution as they plan for what promises to be a radically different future,” Minahan said. “The very same approaches and technologies that are helping organizations keep their employees safe and connected and their businesses running during the current crisis will provide new levels of agility to capitalize on new opportunities and thrive in the future.”

