MapmyIndia COVID-19 tools and APIs to help businesses safely resume operations, post lockdown

Read Article

MapmyIndi has launched COVID-19 Tools & APIs (https://www.mapmyindia.com/corona) including map APIs, location-based analytics and GIS (geographical information systems), navigation and route planning, location tracking, fleet and field workforce management to help organizations and businesses open up safely post lockdown. MapmyIndia’s pan-India hyperlocal safety assessment, planning, operational and visualisation software/tools/APIs empower businesses to assess, visualise, analyse, plan, generate real-time location-based alerts and operate their pan India strategy and activities at a micro- and hyper-local level.

MapmyIndia COVID-19 Tools & APIs will help maximise business/economic activity and productivity while increasing safety of all stakeholders – office employees, field workers, delivery and driver staff, and of course, consumers and society at large – from the threat of corona virus spread. Organisations and developers can also integrate MapmyIndia COVID-19 Tools and APIs into their internal employee and external consumer-facing web and mobile applications. This will ensure that the organisation’s entire employee and consumer base is aware of the relevant localised corona safety information and alerts. MapmyIndia is actively working with organisations across various sectors such as Automotive, FMCG, Retail, Manufacturing, Logistics, E-commerce and many more to help them deploy these tools and APIs.

“We, at, MapmyIndia are committed to working towards defeating the Coronavirus threat and have from time to time introduced solutions that have helped individuals, governments and businesses in this hour of need. The lockdown is coming to an end but the threat is still there; hence we need to be on guard. MapmyIndia COVID-19 Tools and APIs suite includes Pan India Route & Location Safety Assessment vis-a-vis the evolving corona threat at a hyperlocal level. Organisations and users can map out all their business information and activities such as employee locations, office branches, outlets, and distribution and delivery routes. I am confident that MapmyIndia COVID 19 Tools & APIs will add immensely to the decision-making and operational capabilities of various organizations to resume the much needed economic activity, while keeping Indians safe” says Rohan Verma, CEO & Executive Director, MapmyIndia.

MapmyIndia COVID-19 Tools and APIs will enable organizations to ensure the safety of their employees, consumers, vendors and other stakeholders. Armed with comprehensive and updated information, they can make a realistic threat assessment and decide on the best modus operandi to open up their enterprise across locations:

· Which employees to allow back to work in office & factories or keep working from home

· Which business locations, office branches, outlets etc. to open or keep close

· Which retail locations and outlets to service and deliver goods

· Which routes are safe or not safe to use to move goods or transport people

· How to dynamically update route plans for the movement of goods or transport of people

· How to give employees corona related proximity alerts and information as they travel for work

· How to give employees real-time safe navigation avoiding micro-containment zones

Adding another layer towards consumer safety, enterprises can integrate MapmyIndia’s maps, tools and APIs, into their consumer-facing apps, websites and their customer support call centres and chat-bots.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@expresscomputeronline.com