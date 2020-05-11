ATEN unveils Serial Console Server for data centers

Read Article

Designed to maximize IT productivity, provide scalability, and reduce operational costs

ATEN, the leading provider of AV/IT connectivity and management solutions, has unveiled the ATEN 16, 32 -Port Serial Console Server for data centers. It is designed to render convenient installation, secure serial device access, easy management, and comprehensive control of data centers. The device supports Cisco pin-outs and auto-sensing DTE/DCE function which provides a direct connection to Cisco network switches (and other compatible devices) without rollover cables, for more time-saving IT infrastructure deployment.

“The ATEN Serial Console Server is a secure remote access and control solution for any serial device. The new generations of Serial Console Servers integrate cutting Features edge technologies with secure enterprise communications. Available in 8, 16, 32 -port models, the serial console server offers both in-band and out-of-band remote serial console access to servers and network devices.” said Vital Salunke, PSM – IT at ATEN. “The ATEN Serial Console Server is time-saving and even save money by allowing administrators to manage their data centers from practically anywhere – minimizing travel and Mean Time to Repair costs, ensuring the highest availability for data center services possible.”

The device comes with comprehensive features and various security technologies such as TLS 1.2 data encryption, RSA 2048-bit certificates, configurable user permissions for port access and control, third-party authentication and authorization, IP/MAC address filter, and FIPS 140-2 certified cryptography, the device assures administrators the security for easy and high-level access. It also supports online detection of connected serial devices (including terminal blocks) for device status monitoring and an email notification alert will pop up to the administrator when connected devices are offline. It helps to maximize IT productivity, provide scalability, and reduce operational costs. The serial console server meets the needs of demanding applications in industrial control, data acquisition, environment monitoring, and remote facility & equipment management.

It transforms the capabilities of legacy serial devices to take advantage of the TCP/IP network to allow remote access, configuration, and management of the serial devices from anywhere in the world over the Internet. Additionally, it is a completely secure remote access and control solution. Multiple operational modes are available to administrators including Console Management, Console Management Direct, Real COM Port, TCP Server/Client, UDP Server/Client, and Virtual Modem. The device comes with one unit of SN9116CO Serial Console Server, Power Cord, Mounting Kit, Lok-U-Plug, Lok-U-Plug Installation Tool, Foot Pad Set of 4 pieces and a user Instructions.

ATEN Serial Console Server comes with a warranty of 3 years and is readily available for purchase through ATEN’s channel of distribution and reseller partners across India.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@expresscomputeronline.com