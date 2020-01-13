Progressive Infotech streamlines IT operations of Medanta

Noida-based managed service provider Progressive Infotech has been helping healthcare giant Medanta – The Medicity in its digital transformation for the last two years. Today, Progressive manages massive IT infrastructure of Medanta, covering per annum, over 20 lakh reports, two lakh appointment requests and 50,000 telemedicine consultations that are done across more than 50 countries. It also provides a wider range of IT services including preventive maintenance, backup management and close monitoring of critical services, ensuring these applications are up-and-running without any downtime.

Medanta has invested heavily in technology with the promise of increased quality of care and reduction in costs, while maintaining regulatory compliance and a competitive position in the market. Technology has also helped Medanta in delivering continued customer services where regulations, cost restrictions, staffing issues, compliance and cybersecurity challenges compete for resources and funding. Today, the company operates in eight locations across India, and has reached a stage wherein there is a clear business case to improve and streamline IT operations.

Progressive Infotech, with its holistic IT infrastructure management services, helped standardise, implement proven processes and optimise the infrastructure operations across locations. Their NextGen IMS portfolio – Service Desk, Workplace Management and Hybrid DC Management helped Medanta with improved visibility into IT infrastructure operations, high availability through 24×7 IT service desk and SLA-based service delivery.

“Since the inception of a patient from OPD to discharge after treatment, the whole process is run through automation. Once a patient ID is created, the history is maintained even if they come after three or four years – whether it’s payments, medical insurance, medicine, diet charts, and food. While serving a world-class healthcare service provider, we understand what it takes to ensure every single patient to be well treated. We need to have the most motivated team, contingency hardware, close monitoring and governance and above all every single day,” says Prateek Garg, Founder, Progressive Infotech.

“Progressive Infotech majorly helped Medanta in increasing the response time through ITIL Complaint ServiceDesk tool, monitoring Medanta data centre and its network through 24×7 NOC, and automating the monitoring of network devices. Medanta is scaling its infrastructure and investing more on automation,” adds Gupta.

With Progressive Infotech’s expertise in asset management that covers over 2,000 assets, Medanta has seen a rapid increase in FCR through call recording and audits. Progressive Infotech’s support is further extended to data centre and network management of firewall, switch, VoIP, VMs, Windows and Linux servers and VIP support – with dedicated onsite service to a specified user group.

Rajiv Sikka, CIO, Medanta Hospital, says, “The stakes are high in healthcare. We wanted to be 100 per cent sure to trust infrastructure managed services to a firm that has the experience and expertise, and would free up our technology department to focus on other strategic initiatives. Progressive Infotech stood tall amongst various IMS vendors with proven expertise in hybrid infrastructure managed services. IT managed services provided by Progressive Infotech have relieved pressure on us, resulting in access to greater efficiencies, reduction in operating costs and improved services.”