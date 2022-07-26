3i Infotech join forces with CoreStack to accelerate digital transformation in multi-cloud environments 

3i Infotech has announced a strategic partnership with CoreStack, a global multi-cloud governance provider that empowers enterprises to unleash the power of the cloud. The long-term partnership will enable 3i Infotech’s NuRe Cloud platform to boost cost optimization, security, and operational efficiencies for enterprises by leveraging CoreStack’s NextGen Cloud Governance offerings – FinOps, SecOps, and CloudOps.

The 3i Infotech and CoreStack partnership brings a competitive edge in managing the cloud governance combined with managed services. Companies looking to migrate their mission-critical applications to the cloud, can now leverage these solutions to meet the challenges of the growing cloud footprint within their organizations. The combined offering will help customers to streamline their cloud operations, implement cloud cost management, automate, and enhance compliance and security across their multiple cloud environments. 3i Infotech, a Managed Services Provider (MSP) and a Microsoft Cloud Service Provider (CSP) and CoreStack’s AI-powered NextGen Cloud Governance solution, will significantly help customers accelerate digital transformation using automation and orchestration.

3i Infotech has a suite of cloud offerings to address every conceivable market. The 5G-enabled cloud platform, in collaboration with Oracle, offers enterprise customers almost zero overhead and delivers a world-class customer experience. 3i Infotech’s NuRe Edge, a SASE (Secure Access Service Edge) based platform, enables borderless security at the edge. It provides enterprise and cloud networking delivered as-a-service consumption, elastic scale up and scale down, with end-to-end security, performance, visibility, and governance. NuRe 3i+ is an enterprise-grade cloud converged infrastructure that allows customers to efficiently consolidate business-critical middleware and application workloads on the public cloud or Oracle at the edge.

Speaking on this key partnership, Nilesh Gupta, SVP & Global Practice Head, 3i Infotech Limited, said, “We are delighted to partner with CoreStack to bring a very differentiated and best-in-class offering for our customers globally. Our business models are continuously adapting and accelerating at a relatively quick pace. Companies must adapt to rapid change in managing their network, security, and data complexity on the internet or at the edge to navigate. Through our combined synergies, we will significantly help enterprises operate more cost-efficiently, eliminate operational and management challenges and increase in higher performances of their applications.”

CoreStack’s AI-powered multi-cloud governance solution has provided customers with transformational outcomes with its NextGen Cloud Governance fabric, such as a 50 percent increase in cloud operational efficiencies, a 40 percent decrease in cloud costs, and a 100 percent compliance with security standards. Its proactive and pre-emptive cloud governance provides a 360-degree broad and deep visibility across financial management (FinOps), security operations (SecOps), and cloud operations (CloudOps) in an integrated single pane of glass.

“With enterprises pouring in tremendous investment in technology, particularly in cloud computing, across their lines of business, it’s critical to leverage the power of NextGen CloudOps to ensure speed to market,” said Suren Singh, Vice President of Partnerships and Alliances at CoreStack. “We are thrilled to partner with 3i Infotech to help their large enterprise customer base with digital transformation across IT and business lines through AI-powered cloud governance, automation, and orchestration.”