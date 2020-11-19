56% Indians say tech can boost travellers’ confidence: Report

Read Article

Amid the Covid pandemic, more than 56 per cent of Indian travellers said that technology would increase their confidence to travel in the next 12 months, according to a report released on Wednesday.

A study by global travel technology company Amadeus revealed that over four in five (84 per cent) travellers around the world said technology would increase their confidence to travel in the next 12 months.

The company collected data from over 6,000 travellers across India, Singapore, France, Germany, UK and US, and found that technology plays a crucial role in supporting recovery amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

“India’s travel industry has started to show green shoots for recovery in the past months, and aviation minister recently suggested that domestic passenger traffic could reach pre-Covid levels by the end of the year,” Cyril Tetaz, Executive Vice President of Airlines, Asia-Pacific, Amadeus, said in a statement.

The company said that access to technology that reduces human contact, queues and physical touchpoints were the ultimate factor for getting Indian people travelling again (40 per cent).

This was especially important for Baby Boomers, where 73 per cent of respondents cited it as their top concern compared with 28 per cent of Generation Z.

The report revealed that 40 per cent people in India want effective test, track and trace programmes to contain infections.

Mobile applications that provide on-trip notifications and alerts emerged as the most appealing technology to increase confidence for Indian travellers (56 per cent), the study said.

This was followed by the need for contactless payments (54 per cent) and the ability to have airline boarding passes on their phones (51 per cent).

Notably, the survey found that technology receptiveness and preferences differ by country and demography, underscoring the importance of personalisation in gaining traveller trust.

Overall, the priorities Indian travellers wanted from technology were for it to minimize face-to-face or physical contact with others (34 per cent), reduce queues and congestion in public places (32 per cent), compared to 45 per cent in Singapore.

–IANS

