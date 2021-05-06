Accenture accelerates Mankind Pharma’s digital transformation with data driven cloud platform

Read Article

Mankind Pharma, a pharmaceutical manufacturing company headquartered in India, has collaborated with Accenture to accelerate its digital transformation journey to become an intelligent enterprise, improving business agility, performance, and operational efficiency.

Accenture has redesigned the pharma major’s business processes across key functions such as finance, supply chain, sales and procurement for better inventory optimisation, demand planning, workforce productivity and product availability. As part of the project, Accenture deployed a digital platform based on SAP S/4HANA, a Microsoft Azure cloud based data lake and Tableau dashboards, providing cloud based analytics to help Mankind Pharma get deeper insights into its global business operations and performance.

The platform integrates data in real time from multiple sources across the supply chain, workforce and sales to provide a consolidated view of market insights. This can help the management team make informed decisions around business strategy, planning and product development.

“At Mankind Pharma, we are committed to product innovation so we can provide high quality and affordable pharmaceutical products to people across the world. Digitally transforming our business processes with support from Accenture has been key to unlocking value trapped within the organisation, accelerating real time decision making and improving our product innovation lifecycle,” said Arjun Juneja, Chief Operating Officer, Mankind Pharma.

Rishabh Bindlish, India Life Sciences and Global Generics, Lead, Accenture said, “Digital reinvention can not only help pharma companies deliver high-quality and hyper personalised services, but also improve business performance and build resilience against future disruptions. We are focused on helping Mankind Pharma embrace change and emerge as a data-driven enterprise to enhance its customer-centricity bringing innovative offerings to market at a faster pace and scale for patients.”

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]