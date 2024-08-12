Accenture launches LearnVantage Academy for Software-Defined Vehicle to fuel the future of automotive innovation

Accenture has launched a global Software-Defined Vehicle (SDV) Academy, as part of its Accenture LearnVantage business. The SDV Academy offers specialised training modules for enterprises in the automotive industry who want to build skills for software-defined, service-driven digital mobility which is expected to be a US$3.5tn market and will account for 40% of global revenues in the automotive industry by 2040[1]. As per a 2024 study by Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), Indian automotive industry will need up to 2 lakh skilled people by 2030 to meet the government’s vision of 30% electric vehicle adoption.

Building on Accenture’s deep expertise in the auto industry, the SDV Academy has been developed by industrial automation experts at Accenture in collaboration with ecosystem partners. It offers a comprehensive industry relevant curriculum with 40+ modules, an interactive sandbox environment which provides a dedicated space to facilitate hands on learning, and expert coaching for critical SDV domains and industry standards like AUTomotive Open System ARchitecture (AUTOSAR) and Functional Safety. AI enabled hyper-personalised learning paths ensure that participants get a customised learning experience that includes practical skills and knowledge.

Kishore Durg, global lead of Accenture LearnVantage said, “As the third largest car market in the world, India is uniquely positioned to become a global automotive hub, thanks to its rapidly growing interest in electric vehicles (EVs) and connected cars, along with strong export momentum. Today, vehicles are viewed the same way as smartphones – the ultimate connected devices, and consumer preferences are evolving quickly. Indian auto makers must reinvent their R&D and manufacturing processes, and continuously equip their people with emerging, specialised technological skills. Our SDV Academy is here to help them take charge of their skilling journeys, and stay ahead in a rapidly developing, and competitive talent environment.”

Features of the SDV Academy include: