Acer launches New ConceptD and ConceptD Pro Family series in Mumbai

Acer India, one of the largest technology brands in the world, today launched its most powerful ConceptD series for both consumer and commercial uses in Mumbai. The new ConceptD brand is a collection of high-end desktops, notebooks, and monitors optimised for today’s professional creators such as graphic designers, filmmakers, engineers, architects, and developers.

The New Concept D series boasts of 10 products which includes ConceptD 500 Desktop, ConceptD 3, 9, 7 and 5 Notebooks, CP3 Monitor, ConceptD 9 Pro, 7 Pro, 5 Pro and 3 Pro. Since the product line-up is designed for creators, these new laptops under the Creator series come with NVIDIA® GeForce/Quadro RTX™ GPUs delivery and up to 9th Gen Intel® Core™ processors, built for peak performance and long hours of uninterrupted use. As part of the RTX Studio laptop program, ConceptD Pro series notebooks with NVIDIA Quadro RTX GPUs are among the first notebooks to support real-time ray tracing and advanced AI capabilities.

Addressing the launch Harish Kohli, President & Managing Director, Acer India said, “We want to start the year on a high note with the launch of our new ConceptD family in Mumbai for our customers. The ConceptD product portfolio was designed to give creators the tools to focus on the creative process and create beautiful things. As the groundwork of a full line of creator products, we’ve conceived PCs with high-performance processors and graphics that can handle extreme workloads, and put them inside quiet, minimalist designs to inspire creators to release their creativity.”

Chandrahas Panigrahi, CMO and Consumer Business Head, Acer India said, “We are thrilled to announce our new ConceptD product range in Mumbai. ConceptD is a fresh approach to computing that overcomes the barriers between people and technology and enables creators to unleash their full potential. The entire series provides the best premium performance and platform technologies for creators to speed up workloads and enable them to do their best work.”

ConceptD Creator series features and pricing

ConceptD high-end desktop, notebooks and monitor come in a gorgeous, timeless design, featuring pure-white or matte-black finish, with amber-colored keyboard backlighting, and a clean and thought-out design aesthetic that lets creative professions focus on the design process.

ConceptD 500: High-end Desktop with NVIDIA Graphics for the Enterprise Studio

The ConceptD 500 high-end desktop feature a range of NVIDIA GPUs up to the Quadro RTX™ 4000, enabling high-end visual effects rendering, complex 3D modeling, simulations, as well as AI and deep learning development. It houses a processor up to 9th gen Intel® Core™ processor, up to 64 GB RAM and 1 TB SSD with up to 2TB HDD. The high core count brings load times down and multitasking to the extreme while achieving enterprise-class reliability, stability, and security. NVIDIA’s latest Creator Ready Drivers bring enhanced app support and performance for studio applications such as Autodesk® Arnold, Unreal Engine and REDCINE-X PRO®, accelerating creator workflows for video editors, graphics designers, animators and 3D artists, photographers and broadcasters alike.

Price and Availability:

Price: INR 99,999 onwards

Availability: E-Store and Acer Malls – From January 2020

ConceptD CP3 Monitor for Creators

Creators need color accuracy beyond what most mainstream monitors can offer, and thus Acer created ConceptD CP3 UHD monitor. Featuring a remarkable color accuracy of Delta E <1 and a modern slick, black finish with a wood-patterned base, these new PANTONE Validated 4K UHD displays provide professional color accuracy with Delta E <1 and 90% DCI-P31. The monitors also come with up to 144Hz refresh rate providing you with a seamless experience. Enjoy pristine HDR images with VESA DisplayHDR™ 400 Certification and eliminate visual artifacts with this NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible, 3 display.

Availability: E-Store and Acer Malls – From January 2020

ConceptD Series Silenced Notebooks for Inspiring Creativity

ConceptD notebooks feature elevated color accuracy, silent processing, and come in three different form factors. ConceptD 9, 7, 3 and 5 creator notebooks feature the ConceptD timeless design, and 4K UHD IPS PANTONE® Validated displays. Covering 100 percent of the Adobe® RGB color gamut, creators can be sure that their colors are as accurate as possible. With a wide color gamut, displays achieve an impressive color accuracy of as low as Delta E <1. These creator notebooks stay quiet with Acer’s 4th gen AeroBlade™ 3D Fan with a noise reduction mechanism that emits less than 40 db of noise — equivalent to the sound level of a library — while maintaining high computing and graphics performance.

ConceptD 9 – For Demanding High-end 3D Creations

The ConceptD 9 is an ultimate creative power creator ideal laptop for demanding 3D work. It packs some serious punch when it comes to specifications. Its heavyweight processors take care of business, while the 4K UHD display brings professional precision with its 100% Adobe® RGB gamut, PANTONE® Validated color fidelity, and Delta E <1 color accuracy. The ground-breaking Ezel™ Aero Hinge gives this device unique flexibility to create and collaborate. The chassis houses a 9th Gen Intel® Core™ i9 processor, an NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 20801, up to 32GB of DDR4, and two 1 TB PCIe NVMe SSDs in Raid 0. Render large 3D models, edit and export up to 6K videos, do real-time ray tracing, and more. The stylus delivers unsurpassed usability and fast, accurate control with 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity, so creators can design from scratch, take notes, or highlight key areas during concept discussions.

Price and Availability:

Price: INR 3,59,999 onwards

Availability: E-Store and Acer Malls – From January 2020

ConceptD 7 – Up to Real-time 6K RED Video Editing and Rendering Performance

ConceptD 7 Featuring up to a new 9th Gen Intel Core i7 processor for premium notebook performance and NVIDIA GeForce RTX™ 2080 graphics with Max-Q Design. It’s easy to carry around, at just 17.9 mm (0.70 inches) thin, and weighing just 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs.). The 15.6- inch UHD (3840 x 2160) 4K IPS, PANTONE Validated display is built for creators, with a wide color gamut of 100 percent of the Adobe RGB color space, and a color accuracy of Delta E <2 for remarkable color precision. Ports include a Thunderbolt™ 3 and MiniDP ports for connecting up to three external displays and features Killer DoubleShot™ Pro for a strong and reliable WiFi connection.

Price and Availability:

Price: INR 1,79,999 onwards

Availability: E-Store and Acer Malls – From January 2020

ConceptD 3 and ConceptD 5 – Portable Powerful Precision

The ConceptD 3 and ConceptD 5 comes with up to 9th Gen Intel Core i7 processors for the performance needed to wait less and do more, the new ConceptD 5 comes in both 15- and 17-inch display options and has been upgraded with up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 GPUs for those seeking power and mobility. It ensures faithful color reproduction with a 100% Adobe® RGB color gamut and a color accuracy of Delta E <2. Achieve more with up to 32GB of DDR4 memory and up to 1TB of responsive NVMe PCIe SSD in Raid 0 and up to 2TB HDD. The ConceptD 3 looks beautifully clean with its optional pristine white finish and runs silently so users can focus on their designs. Its NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 GPU provides plenty of power on the go to complete professional creations with speed and accuracy. Both the notebooks come with a 4th Gen Aeroblade™ 3D Fan, which runs at under 40dBA—the equivalent of a library room. Creators can type comfortably in any environment with the warm amber glow of the backlit keyboard.

Price and Availability:

ConceptD 5:

Price: INR 1,09,999 onwards

Availability: Live now on e-store

ConceptD 3:

Price: INR 99,999 onwards

Availability: E-Store and Acer Malls – From January 2020

ConceptD Pro series for peak performance and long hours of uninterrupted use

The ConceptD Pro line-up features 4 laptops, nearly all of which are part of NVIDIA’s RTX Studio certification program and target different needs and price points.

ConceptD 9 Pro – Designed for Power and Collaboration

The ConceptD 9 Pro sits at the top of the Pro series and is an innovative creator notebook thanks to Acer’s CNC-machined Ezel Aero Hinge™. This allows the 17.3-inch 4K display (3840 x 2160) to flip, extend and recline for convenient collaboration between team members. The display is PANTONE-Validated and covers 100% of the Adobe RGB color gamut with unparalleled Delta E <1 color accuracy.

The ConceptD 9 Pro features up to 9th Gen Intel® Core™ i9 processors for premium, multi-threaded performance and up to NVIDIA Quadro RTX™ 5000 graphics aimed at AI/deep learning, engineering simulations and large animation studios requiring power, flexibility and cross-compatibility. A Wacom® EMR stylus is also included and magnetically attaches to the ConceptD 9 Pro. The stylus delivers unsurpassed usability and fast accurate control with 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity. In addition to sketching and drawing, users can take notes or highlight key points as they develop concepts together. The ConceptD 9 Pro is part of the RTX Studio program.

ConceptD 7 Pro – Power and Flexibility in a Lightweight Design

Shipping with a 15.6-inch 4K display, Acer’s ConceptD 7 Pro is designed for powerful on-the-go performance and part of the RTX Studio program. At only 17.9 mm thin and weighing just 2.1 kg, its sleek design makes it perfect for users seeking the best balance between power and portability. It features up to a 9th Gen Intel Core i7 processor for compute intensive workloads that demand performance, while powerful NVIDIA Quadro RTX 5000 GPU options are ideal for data scientists, software developers, engineers and professional design studios who demand power, flexibility and compatibility that is tested with all certified professional software applications. In addition, the ConceptD Palette offers a friendly UI for quickly adjusting preferred color profiles and monitoring system controls.

ConceptD 5 Pro – Premium Production on the Move

Part of the RTX Studio program and available in 15.6- and 17.3-inch IPS display options, both with a stunning 4K UHD resolution, the new ConceptD 5 Pro series is perfect for complex CAD design, animation and simulation workflows. Up to 9th Gen Intel Core i7 processors and up to NVIDIA Quadro RTX 3000 graphics are also included for architects, 3D animators, special effects producers and small design studios. A premium metal chassis offers durability and the PANTONE-Validated display is built for creators, with a wide color gamut that matches 100% of the Adobe RGB color space for precise color replication.

ConceptD 3 Pro – Quiet with Decent Performance

The most accessible member of the ConceptD Pro series, the ConceptD 3 Pro is for digital natives such as photographers, industrial design students, interior and graphic designers as well as social media mavens such as YouTuber streamers. Equipped with up to 9th Gen Intel Core i7 processors and NVIDIA Quadro T1000 graphics, the ConceptD 3 Pro allows users to process all their media with true color reproduction and runs comfortably quiet at less than 40 dB. Designed for ease of use on the move, users can login via a touch of the built-in fingerprint reader through Windows Hello for easy and more secure access.