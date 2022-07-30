Adobe announces Adobe Experience Manager as cloud service in India

Adobe announced the general availability of Adobe Experience Manager (AEM) as a Cloud Service, powered by Adobe Experience Cloud, in India. A cloud-native solution, AEM helps businesses manage and scale customised digital content for every channel with SaaS-like agility and experience management capabilities that give marketers and developers the flexibility to quickly build powerful, personalised digital experiences in just a few weeks, not months as is industry standard today.

As more interactions become digital-first, if not digital only, businesses are having to create personalized content that is tailored for multiple customers’ individual needs across touchpoints in real-time. At the same time, businesses are having to manage large volumes of content and digital assets across disparate teams and geographies. Adobe Experience Manager as a Cloud Service is a purpose-built application for experience management that integrates scalable, secure and agile content management (CMS), digital asset management (DAM), digital signage management and customer communication (CCM) applications. Other key benefits of Adobe Experience Manager as a Cloud Service include:

Always current: New experience management capabilities are seamlessly validated and made accessible to an organisation’s teams instantly, so business can focus on innovating instead of planning for version upgrades

New experience management capabilities are seamlessly validated and made accessible to an organisation’s teams instantly, so business can focus on innovating instead of planning for version upgrades Modular, scalable and global : An architecture designed to auto-scale within seconds helps businesses maintain high performance globally and scale per customer demand.

: An architecture designed to auto-scale within seconds helps businesses maintain high performance globally and scale per customer demand. Secure by default: Enterprise-gradient security with industry recognised standards ensure all data and content stays private and protected for businesses.

Vyshak Venugopalan, Director – Solution Consulting, Adobe India said, “As the events of past two years accelerated the shift to digital, businesses in India are looking to make the digital economy personal. They want more agility, simplicity and flexibility to digitally transform the customer experience. I’m thrilled about the announcement of Adobe Experience Manager as a Cloud Service in India as it will allow businesses to enjoy these benefits so they can expand the types of personalized experiences they provide to customers.”

Praveen Shrikhande, Chief Digital and Information Officer, ABFRL said, “We are pleased to see the results of early adoption of Adobe Experience Manager as a Cloud Service. It has boosted our ability to create, manage and deliver digital assets and experiences much faster, across our brands.”

Aditee Rele, Director – ISV, Global Partner Solutions, Microsoft India said, “Adobe and Microsoft have been longstanding partners, and we’re excited at the opportunity of delivering joint success to our customers in India with the Adobe Experience Manager as a Cloud Service. Delivering application, infrastructure and data modernization journeys across verticals is our top priority and this partnership will allow both Adobe and Microsoft to deliver consistent experiences and accelerate innovation for our customers.”