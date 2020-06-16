Adweb Technologies appoints BDSoft as its national distributor for PDF AutoSigner Pro

Read Article

Adweb Technologies today announced the appointment of BD Software as its value-added distributor for PDFAutoSigner Pro it’s advanced, PDF format, bulk digital signing software.

This windows-based software is the ultimate tool, required for business documents to move to a paperless, zero contact, work from anywhere environment, flexible enough to cater to SME and large corporate entities.

Zakir Hussain Rangwala, Director, BD Software said that there is a need for such a solution in the market and more so, as work from home will be a new normal. We are proud to distribute PDF AutoSigner Pro in India and our team and channel partners are excited to offer the solution to their customer base.

PDF AutoSigner PRO is a unique offering aimed at easing the process of signing in bulk, multiple PDF format documents. Available for windows desktop or server, this software can satisfy the needs of every PDF document signing situation with multiple signatory profiles and placement with excellent speed.

Automated e-mail delivery to a set of listed recipients, with the option of password protection, and PDF rights security, gives confidential documents the secrecy they need. Legal requirements are met with digital signature time stamping and long-term signature validity options,

PDF Auto Signer Pro can access a digital signature from any brand of USB crypto-token hardware, besides also enabling access to system stored PFX digital signatures. Large organizations can integrate PDF AutoSigner Pro with their ERP systems such as SAP and Oracle for easy workflow using a network based HSM (Hardware Security Module). A built-in log to monitor signing activities, keeps compliance history. Organizations that need to generate non-legal digital signatures for internal use can do so from within PDF AutoSigner Pro at zero cost.

Unlike international solutions this “Made in India” software is extremely affordable and comes bundled with extensive telephonic and email support, in English and major Indian languages.

With the acceptance and insistence of digitally signed documents; digital signatures issued by a CCA notified public certifying authority, give 100% legal sanctity to all documents of trade and compliance.

With the broad-based adoption of PDF AutoSigner Pro, the requirement to send paper by courier or post is over, saving time, money and ensuring contactless information flow says Apurva Mody the CEO and founder of Adweb Technologies.

