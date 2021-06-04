Alternatives to paid Cloud Storage

Read Article

For the last five years, consumers across the globe – on any operating system have relied on limited internal phone storage and the free cloud storage made available to them by the tech giants. It was an interesting proposition for Indian customers but only till it was free. But now as the cloud is not free anymore, users are looking out for alternatives to get rid of monthly subscriptions. Brands such as WD and SanDisk offer a wide range of storage solutions for the smartphone users. The one-time investment against monthly subscription helps users save on their recurring expenses and allows them to travel with their data wherever they like, without the internet constraints or stressing over exceeding the budgeted GBs on the cloud.

Smartphone users are in a constant conundrum when it comes to backing up their personal data. Given the number of high-quality videos and images captured, chances are high that your iPhone has reached its storage capacity in the first few months itself. A one stop solution to this is the recently launched SanDisk iXpand Flash Drive Luxe.

This is Western Digital’s first flash-drive with dual Lightning and USB Type-C connectors that allows users to save and back up their data without fuss. With an all-metal casing, it provides a sleek experience for users to seamlessly access and move files between iPhone, iPad and Mac. Furthermore, it works with USB Type-C devices, including Android smartphones. If you want to free up space and/or automatically back up your photographs, movies, documents, and contacts without the headache of a no or poor internet connection, this fresh new drive should be on an accessories list collection.

Like the iXpand Flash Drive, the SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Luxe USB is specifically built for Type-C Android smartphones. Content creators, especially those creating over their smartphones love to keep stock of the oldest of their pictures and videos. With premium type C smartphones floating in the market with high megapixel cameras and ultra HD experience, the content created requires huge storage capacities.

Based on a CMR Report for Smartphone Import Tracking for Q1’21, almost 55 per cent of smartphones feature a USB Type-C interface, which allows for quicker data transfer. The high-capacity storage solution enables content transfer between USB Type-C smartphones, tablets, laptops, and desktops quickly and easily. The high-performance USB 3.1 Gen 1 drive comes in a sleek all-metal casing and has a read speed of up to 150MB/s.

Hundreds or thousands of images, documents, songs, and/or videos are scattered throughout our phones, several pen drives, computers, and various other storage devices. Consolidating and backing up everything is a nuisance, as things are frequently forgotten or lost.

WD My Cloud Home is a personal cloud storage device that automatically backs up data from all your devices – not just the ones wired onto home networks, but also over the Internet. Additionally, it gives access to your family members and uses it as shared storage space while maintaining privacy at the same time. It’s like a cloud storage service, only it’s a physical box that lives in your house.

Compact in size yet massive in terms of benefits. SD cards are rather the underdogs among other storage solutions, which provide a huge storing space for both professional and personal consumption. And furthermore, the ease of transferability in different devices at much higher speed, makes MicroSD cards most apt in terms of choosing them as a preferred storage device within the affordable segment.

SanDisk Extreme MicroSD card series ensures extreme speeds for fast transfer, app performance, and 4K UHD, Ideal for Android smartphone, action cameras or drones. This high-performance microSD from SanDisk is equipped to perform 4K UHD video recording, full HD video, and high-resolution photos. The super-fast SanDisk Extreme microSDXC memory card reads up to 160MB/s and writes up to 90MB/s.

SSDs are rapidly bringing about paradigm changes in the future of storage as they prove to be a better alternative storage solution for those who need data on the go. They’re taking the place of clunky hard disc drives (HDDs) and pricey cloud storage packages that have grown accustomed to in recent years.

These SSDs come with enhanced performance of read/write speed upto 2000MB/sec allowing users to move files faster and edit right from the drive. The SanDisk Extreme SSDs have a tough rubberised coating that can withstand impacts, as well as an IP55 rating that protects it from water and dust along with added protection from shocks. This device is known for its lightspeed data transfer that comes in an extremely portable body. With high-end efficiency and a rugged weather-resistant build, these storage devices are your perfect companion for the hustlers.

