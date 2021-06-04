Mobile adoption accelerates as SumTotal enhances accessible and contextualised learning

Read Article

SumTotal Systems, a Skillsoft company and learning-centric talent development platform, has announced increased mobile app functionality, several new content connectors and additional features that enable seamless access to learning in the flow of work. Usage data collected from the SumTotal platform revealed that Covid-19 was a key catalyst for the growing shift to mobile learning consumption. This has marked a crucial pivot for people in environments without access to desktop computers, like manufacturing facilities, as they now have more opportunities and access points to learning.

Learning has been paramount to helping employees adapt to constant change and has necessitated organisations to meet learners where they are, whether that is at their kitchen table, in a healthcare facility, in a manufacturing plant’s break room, or working deployed on-site. Over the last year, organisations using the SumTotal Mobile App have seen a 400 percent increase in their employees accessing mobile learning, with up to 80 per cent of those courses completed entirely on a mobile device.

Throughout 2020, SumTotal conducted 18 Research and Usability studies generating feedback from more than 500 customers and over 40 design partners surrounding how customers are leveraging learning and talent development to meet their current and future needs. The resulting feedback has shaped a reengineering of the SumTotal platform along with emphasis on its mobile experience. As organisations have adjusted to working remotely or in-person at socially distanced facilities, there has been a greater call for seamless access to rich learning content delivered directly in the flow of work.

“In 2020, the unprecedented conditions created by the pandemic accelerated our ongoing shift from 100 percent instructor-led training to a blended learning strategy,” said Kyle Peavler, Vice President, Training and Development, Clean Harbors.

“The SumTotal platform afforded us the technical capabilities necessary to pursue our strategic vision for training that incorporated greater mobile learning. The onset of the pandemic provided a timely opportunity to activate our plans and enable mobile learning across our entire workforce. With more than 10,000 field-based employees, providing mobile training for our workers, particularly those with limited office time or access to a company issued computer, has transformed our learning culture. As a compliance driven organisation, SumTotal helped us maintain our resiliency during a challenging period,” added Peavler.

“How and where we work has irrevocably changed. At the same time, learning has quickly emerged as table stakes for keeping pace. With access to contextualised learning delivered at the precise moment of need and on any device, SumTotal is empowering organisations to break barriers to learning and development, productivity, and performance,” said Morne Swart, Vice President Global Product Strategy and Transformation, SumTotal.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]