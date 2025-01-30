Altimetrik achieves AWS Advanced Tier Partner status, elevating cloud capabilities and driving customer impact

Altimetrik has been recognised as an AWS Advanced Tier Partner. This achievement highlights the company’s technical expertise, customer-first approach, and proven ability to deliver transformative cloud solutions.

With this partner status, Altimetrik enhances its cloud capabilities, offering advanced AWS solutions that drive innovation and optimise cloud operations. As part of the Advanced Tier of AWS qualification, customers gain access to financial benefits such as AWS credits, proof-of-concept funding for solution validation, go-to-market funding to promote initiatives through AWS campaigns, training subsidies, and cost-efficient cloud adoption and innovation.

“Achieving AWS Advanced Tier Partner status is a testament to our engineering excellence and our ability to architect enterprise-grade cloud solutions,” said Suresh Perikala, Senior Engineering Lead for the DevOps and Cloud Engineering Practice at Altimetrik. “This milestone strengthens our capacity to help enterprises accelerate digital initiatives, optimise cloud operations, and drive innovation at scale. By combining our deep AWS expertise with our digital-first approach, we’re uniquely positioned to guide organisations through complex cloud transformations and deliver measurable business outcomes.”

Altimetrik’s new status unlocks access for its customers to exclusive AWS programs and benefits, including: