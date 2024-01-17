Altimetrik expands footprint in India, opens new office in Gurugram

Altimetrik continues its growth in India by expanding business operations in Gurugram, India, with the inauguration of a new shared office space. The new shared office space in DLF Cyber City is a pivotal component of Altimetrik’s broader strategy to strengthen its foothold in key business centres. This represents the establishment of the company’s sixth office in India. The new facility is in line with the company’s successful hybrid work model and will cater to clients and employees in the region.

Partnered with several fortune 100 clients, Altimetrik spans twenty-two global locations with six offices and over 80% workforce based in India. The company has been growing at a rapid pace with a dedicated team of over 6500 digital practitioners. India remains pivotal for the company in talent acquisition, playing a crucial role in delivering outcomes for the company’s expanding global client base across the BFSI/Fintech, Automotive/Manufacturing, Retail/CPG, and Pharma/Lifesciences sectors.

Commenting on the launch, Ranga Kanapathy, Chief Transformation Officer – APAC | Chief Delivery Officer said, “We are excited to start our new operations in Gurugram. With its vibrant business ecosystem and diverse talent pool, it is a strategic hub for Altimetrik’s continued growth in the Indian market. This is out 6th office in India and we are in the region’s rich talent resources. As we expand our footprint, we remain focused on our employee-centricity and commitment to deliver engineering excellence, innovation and growth to our clients.”

This expansion is a testament to Altimetrik’s continued growth and success in the Indian market. Clients can leverage Altimetrik’s expertise in digital innovation and technology solutions, ensuring a tailored approach to meet the evolving demands of diverse industries.