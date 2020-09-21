Amazon’s Sukumar Rathnam to take over as Uber’s new CTO

Read Article

Ride-hailing major Uber is all set to bring Sukumar Rathnam, currently a Vice President at Amazon, as its new Chief Technology Officer, the media reported.

Uber, which has focused on scaling its food delivery business amid Covid-19 restrictions, made the announcement of Rathnam’s hiring internally on Thursday, The Information first reported.

Rathnam, who has been at Amazon for nearly nine years, most recently as a VP in charge of product selection and catalog systems, is likley to assume his new role at Uber staring later this month.

The position of CTO has been lying vacanat Uber for more than three months now as the company’s former CTO Thuan Pham resigned in May.

Pham’s resignation came just before Uber let go of more than 6,000 employees, or 25 per cent of its workforce to deal with slowdown in its rides business due to Covid-related restrictions.

–IANS

