Systech Technocraft Services announces partnership with Neverfail for business continuity solutions

Systech Technocraft Services has announced that it has signed a master partnership agreement with Neverfail to offer business continuity solutions in the India and APAC market.

Under this partnership, Systech will provide Neverfail’s business continuity solutions through its Indian reseller partners to enterprise customers.

Commenting on the partnership, Jitesh T Dave, Director, Systech Technocraft Services said, “We’re excited to announce our partnership with Neverfail, a leading business continuity platform which believes in the power of intelligence everywhere. We, in collaboration with Neverfail, are determined to transform businesses into intelligent enterprises.”

Neverfail Continuity Engine (CE) provides total protection for critical business applications, ensuring 24/7 availability, regardless of any threats to uptime. CE prevents application failure by proactively detecting application failure signatures and switching degrading applications to a hot standby server before application failure causes user downtime, stated a release.

With its built-in replication, WAN optimisation, continuous availability, disaster recovery, and data protection capabilities, CE provides the most comprehensive protection for your most critical business services, the release added.

The key features and associated benefits of CE include:

Unified continuous availability and disaster recovery: CE provides complete protection for critical business services against the application, server, network, storage, or site failures

Built-in replication: CE's built-in replication lowers the threshold for data loss by delivering near-zero RPOs. By working across heterogeneous storage or server hardware, not requiring shared storage or depending on other storage replication software and being able to replicate application, registry, and file system data, it significantly reduces overall costs

Proactive application health monitoring: CE prevents application failures by proactively monitoring application health in real-time and detecting patterns of degradation before a failure can occur. If such patterns are detected, automated remediation mechanisms are triggered to maintain application continuity

VMware vSphere (HA) and vMotion integration: CE extends application intelligence and proactive application health monitoring to workloads running on VMware vSphere infrastructure by enabling administrators to configure automated remediation triggers associated with VMware vSphere HA, vMotion, Storage vMotion or enhanced vMotion actions when application faults or degraded health conditions are detected

Integrated data protection: CE provides a Data Rollback Module (DRM) that integrates with Windows Volume Shadow Copy Service (VSS) to prevent data corruption and data loss by creating shadow copies of application data that can be leveraged to roll back the application state during recovery to a previous point in time

Dave further added, “Systech Technocraft Services will look at offering information security and business continuity solutions from a long-term perspective, wherein we will be investing in those technologies that will help our customers in a sustainable growth. Our current portfolio offers solutions that are sustainable, scalable, easy to adopt and manoeuvre.”

Speaking on the partnership, Mike Wrightson, General Manager at Neverfail stated, “Neverfail is excited about this alliance with Systech Technocraft Services which has direct presence across India and a strong reseller network. Systech is a trusted IT solution partner to large enterprises, especially in banking, insurance, financial services, pharmaceuticals and IT/ ITeS sector. This will help Neverfail in its growth strategy in India and APAC market.”

