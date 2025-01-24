Amber Connect to open 4000-seat Innovation Centre in India’s tier-2 city, plans to hire 1000 people in the next 2 years

Amber Connect plans to open a 4000-seat office in Coimbatore. This innovation centre will build vehicle telematics software that will be exported worldwide. The construction of the office is currently underway, with the company planning to open it by the end of 2025.

Hiring for the new innovation centre will take place in a phased manner. Amber Connect plans to onboard 1,000 people over the next 2 years for various roles including technology development, sales, and customer support needed to expand operations across the country. Currently, Amber Connect’s office in Coimbatore comprises 1,200 skilled professionals across various roles including product development, software engineering, operational support, sales, logistics, demand generation, data science, and AI expertise. The team in India has been instrumental in building Amber Connect’s innovative solutions popular in key markets around the globe, and is the foundation for its expansion in India.

India is an important market for Amber Connect, which aims to increase its market share in the country by partnering with leading automotive OEMs, and distributors to enable advanced telematics and fleet management solutions into vehicle offerings. Through these partnerships, Amber Connect will focus on offering seamless vehicle tracking, AI-powered analytics, and enhanced security features which will drive significant value for Indian consumers and businesses.

“India’s increased digitisation, rapid growth and the rise in adoption of premium technology solutions make it the right market for Amber’s Connect’s advanced telematics solutions. With a dynamic automotive ecosystem and progressive regulations like AIS-140 compliance, the demand for intelligent fleet and vehicle management solutions is growing in India and Amber Connect is excited to contribute to this smarter, safer, and more connected future,” said Dushyant Savadia, Founder & CEO, Amber Group, “Amber Connect chose a tier-2 city like Coimbatore to expand operations owing to its rich engineering talent. For us, India’s tier-2 markets are a reflection of the country’s potential growth, which makes it the ideal choice for us to open a new innovation centre.”

Nation-wide expansion and growth in India

Amber Connect has set a revenue target of Rs 100 crore in India and Rs 500 crore globally over the next 2 years. The company aims to install its telematics solution on over 200,000 vehicles over the next two years. With strong and significant global growth, Amber Connect is driving a huge part of its revenue from Africa, the Caribbean, East Asia, West Asia and North America. After establishing its presence globally, the company is entering India with vast experience in economies of scale. Its expertise and growing focus on telematics and fleet management make it the ideal contributor to the rapidly growing Indian market.

A strong foothold in the Indian market will enhance Amber Connect’s revenue and market valuation, which will be a strategic advantage for a successful IPO.

The journey comes a full circle

From a disrupted teen to a technology disrupter! From being abused to becoming an alcoholic, from an angry person to a meditation teacher at the Art of Living Foundation, to being the Founder & CEO of Amber Group — Dushyant Savadia’s journey is one of resilience and success.

Amber Connect began in 2015 with the goal of fulfilling Dushyant Savadia’s philanthropic goals. As a part of the humanitarian envoy for the Art of Living Foundation led by Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Dushyant was sent to the Caribbean to teach Art of Living workshops with a purpose to reduce crime and stress in the region.

Dushyant’s commitment to philanthropy was driven by his transformation at Art of Living, when he entered the foundation as a troubled youth. He went on to carry out philanthropic activities for the foundation in India and Europe, after which he was sent to the Caribbean. When the funding for his charitable works dwindled, Dushyant started Amber Connect which later became a large technology conglomerate of 13 businesses known as Amber Group — all to sustain his philanthropic enterprise.

The company’s first product, Amber Connect, identified a major gap in vehicle security and developed the world’s most powerful AI-powered solutions for fleet management and consumer vehicle tracking. Since its inception, Amber Connect has expanded its operation to 100 countries.

“India holds a special place in Amber Connect’s journey. Hailing from Gujrat, I grew up in Bhubaneshwar, Odisha and India is deeply tied to our existing Coimbatore-based development team, whose brilliance has been the foundation of our innovation. Entering the Indian market on a large scale feels like a heartfelt homecoming, as we’re bringing our expertise back to where it all began,” Dushyant Savadia, added.