KOGO and MapmyIndia unveil India’s first universal voice assistant for the automotive industry

This is India’s first universal voice assistant that can perform real world actions and be deployed on-prem to safeguard data privacy

New Delhi, 24th January, 2025 – KOGO, a full-stack AI company based in Bengaluru has partnered with MapmyIndia, the country’s leader in digital mapping and geo-intelligence, to launch India’s first Universal Voice Assistant for the automotive industry. KOGO unveiled this technology at the Bharat Auto Expo 2025.

Imagine a future where, while you are stuck in traffic, your vehicle can order your groceries, do your bank work, plan your trips, schedule services, give you amazing suggestions, news, and maybe even tell you a joke. This futuristic scenario is now a reality thanks to the collaboration between KOGO and MapmyIndia.

This breakthrough leverages KOGO’s Agentic Mesh and MapmyIndia’s deep learning geo-intelligence stack, providing an on-premises, edge-computing platform that ensures data privacy and safety for end customers. The platform not only transforms in-car interactions but also opens new avenues for app businesses and services to develop their own AI agents and offer them via the Kogo AI Agent Store, reaching millions of car and motorcycle owners across India.

Unlike existing voice assistants that are limited to basic in-car commands, the KOGO-MapmyIndia Universal Assistant delivers natural language conversations, the ability to surf the internet, and real-world impact by operating apps and services beyond the vehicle.

“This is a game changer in the automotive industry, elevating user engagement, safety, and service delivery to unprecedented levels,” said Raj K Gopalakrishnan, Co-Founder & CEO, KOGO. “By combining Kogo’s agentic AI technology with MapmyIndia’s geo-intelligence, we’re not just innovating – we’re setting a new benchmark for the entire industry.”

The platform enables app developers and service providers to create and distribute their own agents through the Kogo AI Agent Store. These agents can cater to a wide array of needs, from personal assistance to business automation, creating a vibrant ecosystem for innovation.

“We designed the platform to work entirely on-premises and at the edge, ensuring that end customers’ data remains secure and private,” said Praveer Kochhar, Co-Founder & Chief Product Officer at KOGO. “Our vision is to empower every vehicle owner with an AI assistant that is not only powerful but also respects their privacy.”

With the ability to integrate seamlessly into the existing infrastructure of automotive manufacturers, this platform promises to redefine how vehicles interact with their owners. From voice-controlled operations to advanced task automation, the Universal Assistant is poised to lead the way in automotive AI innovation.