AV-Comparatives Awards Strategic Leader Rating to Kaspersky Endpoint Detection and Response Expert

Kaspersky Endpoint Detection and Response Expert has achieved the highest rating of ‘Strategic Leader’ in the Endpoint Prevention and Response (EPR) Test by AV-Comparatives for the second year in a row. This award is an endorsement that the product represents the best level of effectiveness at preventing and responding breaches combined with reasonable product cost and operational accuracy.

The growing number of sophisticated targeted attacks is forcing enterprises to pay more attention to their cybersecurity, and to implement comprehensive and effective solutions to protect all their business assets. As reported by Coherent Market Insights, the Global Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) Market is expected to register a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.12% during the forecast period (2023-2030), meaning EDR is quickly becoming a standard cybersecurity tool for most organisations.

Within the Endpoint Prevention and Response (EPR) Test, AV-Comparatives subjected 12 EPR products to 50 separate targeted attack scenarios to assess their effectiveness in stopping and analysing targeted attacks. The testing team evaluated the Active Response (Prevention), Passive Response (Detection), Operational Accuracy Costs and Workflow Delay Costs of these products.

According to this test, Kaspersky Detection and Response Expert prevented and detected attacks in 50 out of 50 scenarios across all the phases of testing that resulted in both cumulative Active and Passive Response rates of 100 percent. The product also showed that there are no costs relating to workflow delays, which means that the user doesn’t have to wait while the files are being analysed. Kaspersky Detection and Response Expert also ranked among the Top-2 of participants with a low total cost of ownership (TCO).

According to the research, Kaspersky Endpoint Detection and Response Expert has good mapping to MITRE’s tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs), thus providing SOC analysts with the necessary information to investigate incidents, and contributes to excellent prioritisation of alerts, thus minimising noise from all alerts generated.

“We are interested in regular independent professional assessments of our flagship enterprise solution, Kaspersky EDR Expert, as it helps us to gain a third-party expert opinion about its true capabilities. It also enables us to discover new ways of improving the product in the future and making sure we develop efficient technologies and solutions. The EPR research by AV-Comparatives is one of these types of assessments. We are glad that Kaspersky EDR Expert successfully protected corporate infrastructure against 100 percent of targeted attacks and was honoured with the highest rating ‘Strategic Leader’.” – said Alexander Liskin, Head of Threat Research at Kaspersky.

“Kaspersky Endpoint Detection and Response Expert was rated Strategic Leader for the second year in row. The product protected the organisation’s network against all targeted attacks during the assessment before they progressed inside and infiltrated it.” – commented Andreas Clementi, CEO and founder of AV-Comparatives.