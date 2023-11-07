Check Point Software Strengthens Alkem Laboratories’ Security with Future-Proof Cybersecurity Solutions

Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP) today announced its partnership with Alkem Laboratories. The collaboration will see Alkem Laboratories enhance its security infrastructure by integrating Check Point Harmony and Quantum solutions that offer comprehensive protection against a wide range of cyber threats.

As per Check Point Research (CPR), in 2022, the healthcare industry in India saw the maximum number of attacks among all sectors, with an organisation being attacked 1,866 times per week on average. The pharmaceutical industry, rich in drug development data, is a prime target for cybercriminals in India and a breach could disrupt operations, incur regulatory fines, and jeopardise profits, intellectual property, and consumer trust. Amid such rising cyber threats, Alkem were keen to improve their firewall defences in the main data centre and disaster recovery facilities, enhance security across multiple email and collaboration environments as well as their hybrid cloud environment. They decided to reinforce its commitment to enhance cybersecurity through its implementation of robust security solutions from Check Point.

The company first implemented Check Point Quantum Security Gateways and Check Point Maestro Hyperscale Network Security in the data centre, disaster recovery, and development centres. This was to help provide Alkem Laboratories with highly scalable threat prevention capabilities against zero-day threats and other advanced malicious activities across its network, cloud infrastructure, data centre, and remote environments. Such hyperscale architecture guarantees robust security within the company’s hybrid landscape.

Further, to enable secure collaboration and remote access, Alkem also deployed Check Point Harmony Email and Collaboration (HEC), to filter malicious content and prevent infiltration into employee inboxes. Harmony Connect Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) was used to limit user access, by seamlessly integrating with Alkem’s multi-factor authentication system, and delivering secure remote connectivity without adversely affecting application performance or security for all remote locations. As a result, Alkem observed a significant reduction in phishing emails. Previously, the company would receive 50 daily reports of spam or malicious emails but post deploying Check Point solutions they received none. Alkem Laboratories also plans to expand collaboration and enhance security reporting with Check Point ThreatCloud’s AI-driven threat intelligence.

Bijender Mishra, Chief Information Security Officer at Alkem Laboratories, commented, “As the threat landscape continues to evolve, companies need to future-proof their security infrastructure. We are delighted to integrate and use Check Point’s industry-leading solutions. The new products have automated the entire procedure which has helped us reduce the time and resources spent on combating phishing emails and pressing cyber threats. In addition to preventing threats from getting in, the solution also prevents internal email threats, advanced malware, and impersonation attacks. Check Point Harmony Email & Collaboration is one of the best tools I’ve found as it not only prevents threats from getting in, it prevents internal email threats, advanced malware and impersonation attacks. It’s also very cost effective”. He further stated, “Check Point provides us peace of mind, knowing that we have the best security solution safeguarding Alkem.”

Sundar Balasubramanian, Managing Director at Check Point Software Technologies, India & SAARC, commented, “At Check Point, we believe that cybersecurity starts with prevention. We’re proud to partner with Alkem, India’s generic and specialty pharmaceutical forerunner. This partnership underscores our dedication to assisting organisations like Alkem in safeguarding their most valuable assets, ensuring uninterrupted operations, and constructing a secure digital future.”