Avon appoints o9 Solutions to accelerate its Digital Transformation Journey in the IBP space

o9 Solutions announced that Avon, one of world’s leading direct selling beauty companies, will deploy o9’s next-generation platform. This will facilitate Integrated Business Planning (IBP) and Control Tower (S&OE) processes to drive data-driven decision making, run scenarios in real-time and understand financial trade-offs.

Avon’s Supply Chain strategy focuses on fuelling growth through service, cost efficiencies and working capital improvement. One of the key pillars to deliver that strategy is planning excellence. Avon chose o9 as its partner on its digital transformation journey due to the company’s unique ability to drive horizontal and vertical integration across functions and time horizons.

Avon aspires to better connect with their end consumers, through its network of millions-strong beauty entrepreneurs, back to the upstream supply chain to have visibility of demand shaping possibilities, demand and supply risks and opportunities, constraints, costs, etc. The o9 Enterprise Knowledge Graph (i.e. ‘Digital Brain’) enables this end-to-end connectivity, building a digital representation of the enterprise and turning data into knowledge, enabling better and faster decision making.

“The o9 Solutions platform will play a critical role in Avon’s Transformation Initiative,” said Graeme Carter, Chief Operations Officer. “What we see in o9 is not only the most advanced digital platform for all planning processes, but also a team that will roll up their sleeves and will make this project a massive success. We strongly feel a DNA match between o9 and Avon and we look forward to driving business value together.”

Speaking on behalf of o9 Solutions, Chakri Gottemukkala, CEO and Co-Founder: “Avon is one of world’s prestigious beauty companies, operating in a large number of countries with a high level of complexity to manage. Our platform will create end-to-end visibility across all the nodes in the enterprise, then turn data into actionable insights so that Avon business owners can improve the quality and speed of decision making. We are excited to partner with Avon and committed to delivering significant business value.”

