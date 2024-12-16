Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company Adopts Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud to Enhance Product Targeting and Customer Experience through 360-Degree Data Insights

Snowflake, announced that Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company, a leading private general insurers in India, has selected Snowflake AI Data Cloud to augment its data platform. Business teams leverage these insights to understand business metrics, make informed decisions, and respond swiftly. With an enhanced data platform, it will deliver a complete view at the entity level, encompassing customer, agent, partner, and policy data. These technologies allow for better analysis of trends, identification of opportunities, and design targeted products to enhance customer experiences.

In collaboration with its partner Lumiq.ai, Snowflake is implementing a modern data platform to generate near real-time reports for Management Information Systems (MIS) and convert actionable insights into business growth through enhanced dashboards and analytics.

Bajaj Allianz’s transition to Snowflake has augmented its data management approach by integrating data from diverse structured sources into a unified platform. This implementation will help create personalized insurance products, enhance fraud and anomaly detection, and optimize pricing in real-time across its businesses.

“We are glad to collaborate with Snowflake AI Data Cloud. Through this collaboration, Bajaj Allianz will unlock the future potential of AI-powered solutions and drive sustained innovation. By utilizing advanced technologies and systems, we aim to leverage near real-time analytics, gain deeper insights into our operations, enhance our customer engagement, and improve our risk management practices.” said Avinash Naik, Chief Information Officer, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance.

“Data serves as a fundamental component of an effective AI strategy. With a unified modern data platform facilitating accelerated growth, the organization will be able to unlock the value of its data to deliver industry-leading customer engagement, internal efficiencies, and ecosystem collaboration. We are proud to collaborate with Bajaj Allianz as they advance on their journey towards data-driven success and transformative innovation.” said Vijayant Rai, Managing Director- India, Snowflake