Barco announces NEXXIS partnership with Sigma Jones AV

Barco, a visualisation and collaboration technology firm, announced its partnership with Sigma Jones AV LLP to deliver best in class digital experiences in healthcare for its next gen operating room video integration solution Nexxis. Barco leverages Nexxis, its video over IP platform for digital integration in the operating room to deliver precise imagery, efficient workflow, and maximise flexibility across the increasingly complex Operating Room (OR) procedures globally.

Jones AV is one of the most successful Barco Nexxis partners to have developed a tried and tested Nexxis platform. Featuring one of the largest install bases and some of the most complex and innovative solutions for fully integrated state of the art operating theatres across Europe, Sigma AVIT is premium Corporate AV system integrators and has a pan Indian network of offices and engineers. The synergies in Sigma Jones AV add value to hospitals by bringing the longstanding experience in operating theatre integration from Europe with an unparalleled service network and local experience.

“For us, it has been paramount to bring the right technology to the Indian market. Indian hospitals are experiencing a watershed moment and are leaping forward through the use of new technologies contributing to better patient safety, improved infection control, smarter working environments for staff and safer and more efficient operations,” said Raymond V Soans, Director, Sigma Jones AV.

Besides showcasing the efficiency and patient safety improvements through the use of smart AV in integrated theatres, the showroom also features advanced connectivity between the OT and lecture theatres for better and advanced training of surgeons and superior imaging for congresses and research collaborations.

