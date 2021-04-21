Acer launches Spin 7, a 5G enabled laptop

Read Article

ACER, a global PC brand unveiled its first ever 5G enabled convertible laptop Spin 7 in India. Powered by the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 5G compute platform, the laptop sports a 360-degree hinge that allows users to flexibly switch the screen to comfortably read or typing a document in clamshell mode or taking notes on the device’s touchscreen mode. At 1.4 kg light and 15.9 mm thin, the device features a magnesium-aluminum alloy chassis.

Speaking on the launch Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officer, Acer India said, “We are excited to launch our first ever laptop on the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 5G compute platform in India, which enables excellent productivity and portability with multi day battery life, blazing fast 5G connectivity, and beyond. An always on, always connected laptop specially designed to deliver a cutting edge experience keeping up with the modern work from anywhere lifestyle, the Acer Spin 7 is a truly future ready laptop.”

“Now more than ever, laptops have become the quintessential device for personal usage and remote working. We are proud that our powerful Snapdragon compute platforms enable 5G future ready, high performing laptops that offer great reliability and speed across a wide spectrum of personal and enterprise applications.” said Rajen Vagadia, VP and President, Qualcomm India.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]