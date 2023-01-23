Beehive boosts its HRMS SaaS platform

Beehive, India’s fastest-growing cloud-based HR Tech firm, further advances its robust HRMS platform with a new version & interface, adding four new modules. Beehive ‘OKR’ is the first of four modules. The Beehive’s new version HRMS software now includes additional intelligence that enables smarter decisions and simplifies technology usage, ensuring organizations and employees are empowered with advanced HR Technology and can be their best selves at work.

Beehive HRMS Software enables businesses to harness the power of human energy. The solution transforms the people stra­­­­tegy by connecting performance management, employee management and employee development in one unified solution.

The platform’s newest module, OKR, Objective and KRA, drives employee engagement and achieves high performance. Beehive’s OKR offers; goal setting and a continuous feedback mechanism. It brings different options to make talent management more effective, including a Balance score card, nine box Grid succession planning, Bell curve, Self KRA application and approval, Configurable evaluation parameters, weightage to different criteria’s as per business needs and rating master creation. Here, monthly, quarterly, and yearly goals can be specified, divided into KRA and objectives, and the same status can be promptly updated. It also highlights constructive reviews and continuous feedback from employees, managers & peers that improves overall work efficiency. With review cycles that benefit managers and employees, the software tracks accomplishments provide social recognition (like badges as a reward), and schedules training programs. Overall, the new OKR module leverages an end-to-end solution to manage the next-generation workforce while delivering measurable ROI.

Haresh Awatramani, CEO of Beehive, said, “It is no secret that the success of any business lies in the hands of its employees. Hence, it becomes imperative to keep them happy and motivated. However, managing human resources has never been easy. Hiring the right talent and delivering an enhanced employee experience has always been challenging for HR professionals. With Beehive new version, we aim to transform the way HR works. Our new version of HRMS is designed not only for employers but also for employees, and it has truly transformed the way HR departments operate.”

Beehive serves over 300,000 users and is present in more than five countries and 30 verticals; it is the one-stop shop for all HR requirements. Nippon Express, Marsh India, Compuage, Arti Drugs, Ziqitza, NYK, Datamatics, Runwal Group, SVYM, Tata Class Edge and many more are just a few of the significant clients of Beehive. Beehive is currently strongly focussing on Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets.