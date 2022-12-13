BluSmart increases calling efficiency to 82% with Truecaller Business Solutions

BluSmart has been working closely with Truecaller for Business to establish and add trust to identity & communication with users & drivers. The collaboration is in line with the objective of enhancing the overall user experience by leveraging Truecaller’s expertise.

With Truecaller Verified Business Caller ID solution, it has established a credible brand identity, as riders instantly recognize and take calls from BluSmart drivers without any suspicion.

With Truecaller Business Solutions BluSmart has increased its calling efficiency to 82%, making communication more seamless and bringing a noteworthy change in user perception with a branded caller id.

Apart from giving a professional makeover to their caller ID, BluSmart is using Truecaller SDK to enable an instant, 1-tap, and OTP-free verification/signup for new riders. identity seamlessly via Truecaller’s 1-tap verification SDK, leading to faster activation of their users.

“With BluSmart, we’re already aiming at bringing back customer confidence in ride-hailing services. Our zero cancellation & zero surge policies are at the forefront of doing that. This has been further expedited by Truecaller’s support. They have assisted us in ensuring a secure and streamlined experience for our users.” said Anirudh Arun, COO, BluSmart

“Truecaller is empowering businesses both in terms of customer communication and verification. With our verified business caller ID and mobile number-based verification solutions, BluSmart has taken a big stride towards its goal of ensuring safe and reliable rides for everyone. It has enhanced its communication efficiency, elevated its brand reputation, and delivered considerable value and safety to end consumers. We are committed to working closely with BluSmart and aim for bigger goals in the near future.” said Priyam Bose, Global Head, GTM at Truecaller.

As BluSmart aims to expand its fleet across the country, its partnership with Truecaller further validates its commitment toward safe and reliable rides for its user ecosystem.