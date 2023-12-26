BPEA EQT Mid-Market Growth to Acquire a Majority Stake in Indium Software, a Fast-growing Digital Engineering Company in India

EQT has announced that the BPEA EQT Mid-Market Growth Fund (“BPEA EQT Mid-Market Growth”) has agreed to acquire a majority stake in Indium Software (the “Company”) from existing shareholders. The Company’s Co-Founder, Ram Sukumar, will continue leading the firm as CEO.

Headquartered in Chennai, Indium is a fast-growing, digital engineering provider, offering cutting-edge technology solutions to enterprise customers and born-digital companies. Indium was co-founded in 1999 by Ram Sukumar and Vijay Balaji, and today boasts of a team of about 3,000 employees. Indium has grown at a CAGR of around 50 percent over the last three years.

BPEA EQT Mid-Market Growth will support Indium in its next phase of growth, drawing on EQT’s global experience in Tech Services with about USD 11 bn invested in the sector in Asia, in-house digitalization capabilities, and global network of industry experts.

Hari Gopalakrishnan, Partner and Co-Head of BPEA EQT India, “We are excited to partner with CEO Ram Sukumar and Indium’s stellar management team, as the company enters its next phase of evolution. Indium has highly impressive digital capabilities and a strong client roster of global blue-chip enterprises. We are confident of drawing on EQT’s extensive value creation playbook in Tech Services and supporting the company on its strong growth momentum”.

Ram Sukumar, Co-founder and CEO of Indium, said, “Indium has been built on a culture of client centricity, trust and high-performance. Over the years, we have embraced multiple technology shifts, and today, have become a trusted partner to several enterprises accelerating on their digital and AI journeys. We are truly excited about welcoming EQT as our partner, and we hope to leverage their global footprint to scale our business.”

The transaction is expected to close in Q1 2024.

BPEA EQT Mid-Market Growth was advised by JSA, Deloitte, and PwC. Avendus Capital served as exclusive financial advisor and SAM & Co. served as legal counsel to Indium and its shareholders.